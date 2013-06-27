最具权势名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2013
《福布斯》近日公布全球最具权势名人榜单，前脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞荣登榜首。目前，温弗瑞经营者自己的一家电视网。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
歌手Lady Gaga位列第二。REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
电影导演兼制片人斯蒂芬·斯皮尔伯格名列第三。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
第4名：歌手碧昂斯。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第5名：美国乐坛天后麦当娜。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第6名：美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第7名：邦乔维乐队。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
第8名：瑞士球王费德勒。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
第9名：流行小天王贾斯汀·比伯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第10名：电视脱口秀主持人、艾美奖获得者艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen DeGeneres)。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第11名：因饰演《X战警》系列中的“金钢狼”而闻名的休·杰克曼。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
去年荣膺榜单首位的歌手兼演员--珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)今年的排名下滑至第12位。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
第13名：当红歌手蕾哈娜。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第14名：酷玩乐队。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第15名：高尔夫球手老虎·伍兹。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
第16名：NBA著名球星勒布朗·詹姆斯。REUTERS/Hans Deryk
第17名：欧美著名电视选秀节目毒舌评委西蒙·考威尔。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第18名：美国著名歌手凯蒂·佩里。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第19名：英国知名球星贝克汉姆。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
第20名：《钢铁侠》中的男星小罗伯特·唐尼。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
