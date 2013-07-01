版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 1日 星期一 14:20 BJT

最具权势名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2013

《福布斯》近日公布全球最具权势名人榜单，前脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞荣登榜首。目前，温弗瑞经营者自己的一家电视网。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

《福布斯》近日公布全球最具权势名人榜单，前脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞荣登榜首。目前，温弗瑞经营者自己的一家电视网。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
《福布斯》近日公布全球最具权势名人榜单，前脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞荣登榜首。目前，温弗瑞经营者自己的一家电视网。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 20
歌手Lady Gaga位列第二。REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

歌手Lady Gaga位列第二。REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
歌手Lady Gaga位列第二。REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
2 / 20
电影导演兼制片人斯蒂芬·斯皮尔伯格名列第三。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

电影导演兼制片人斯蒂芬·斯皮尔伯格名列第三。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
电影导演兼制片人斯蒂芬·斯皮尔伯格名列第三。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 20
第4名：歌手碧昂斯。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

第4名：歌手碧昂斯。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第4名：歌手碧昂斯。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 20
第5名：美国乐坛天后麦当娜。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

第5名：美国乐坛天后麦当娜。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第5名：美国乐坛天后麦当娜。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
第6名：美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

第6名：美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第6名：美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
第7名：邦乔维乐队。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

第7名：邦乔维乐队。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第7名：邦乔维乐队。 REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
7 / 20
第8名：瑞士球王费德勒。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

第8名：瑞士球王费德勒。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第8名：瑞士球王费德勒。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
8 / 20
第9名：流行小天王贾斯汀·比伯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第9名：流行小天王贾斯汀·比伯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第9名：流行小天王贾斯汀·比伯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 20
第10名：电视脱口秀主持人、艾美奖获得者艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen DeGeneres)。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

第10名：电视脱口秀主持人、艾美奖获得者艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen DeGeneres)。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第10名：电视脱口秀主持人、艾美奖获得者艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen DeGeneres)。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 20
第11名：因饰演《X战警》系列中的“金钢狼”而闻名的休·杰克曼。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

第11名：因饰演《X战警》系列中的“金钢狼”而闻名的休·杰克曼。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第11名：因饰演《X战警》系列中的“金钢狼”而闻名的休·杰克曼。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 20
去年荣膺榜单首位的歌手兼演员--珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)今年的排名下滑至第12位。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

去年荣膺榜单首位的歌手兼演员--珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)今年的排名下滑至第12位。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
去年荣膺榜单首位的歌手兼演员--珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)今年的排名下滑至第12位。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 20
第13名：当红歌手蕾哈娜。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

第13名：当红歌手蕾哈娜。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第13名：当红歌手蕾哈娜。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 20
第14名：酷玩乐队。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第14名：酷玩乐队。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第14名：酷玩乐队。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 20
第15名：高尔夫球手老虎·伍兹。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

第15名：高尔夫球手老虎·伍兹。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第15名：高尔夫球手老虎·伍兹。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 20
第16名：NBA著名球星勒布朗·詹姆斯。REUTERS/Hans Deryk

第16名：NBA著名球星勒布朗·詹姆斯。REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第16名：NBA著名球星勒布朗·詹姆斯。REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
16 / 20
第17名：欧美著名电视选秀节目毒舌评委西蒙·考威尔。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第17名：欧美著名电视选秀节目毒舌评委西蒙·考威尔。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第17名：欧美著名电视选秀节目毒舌评委西蒙·考威尔。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 20
第18名：美国著名歌手凯蒂·佩里。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

第18名：美国著名歌手凯蒂·佩里。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第18名：美国著名歌手凯蒂·佩里。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 20
第19名：英国知名球星贝克汉姆。REUTERS/Robert Pratta

第19名：英国知名球星贝克汉姆。REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第19名：英国知名球星贝克汉姆。REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
19 / 20
第20名：《钢铁侠》中的男星小罗伯特·唐尼。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

第20名：《钢铁侠》中的男星小罗伯特·唐尼。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2013年 6月 27日 星期四
第20名：《钢铁侠》中的男星小罗伯特·唐尼。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

下一个

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

(Reuters) - 美国初创小企业主兼设计师奥托、艾德在加州圣地亚哥上空进行了一场特殊表演，用遥控飞机将超人、钢铁侠等形象送上了蓝天。

2013年 7月 1日
韩国总统朴槿惠访华 Park Geun-hye Visits China

韩国总统朴槿惠访华 Park Geun-hye Visits China

(Reuters) -韩国总统朴槿惠27日抵达北京，开始为期四天的国事访问。

2013年 6月 28日
体验“飞檐走壁” House of mirrors

体验“飞檐走壁” House of mirrors

(Reuters) -伦敦民众体验超现实“房屋”，轻松“飞檐走壁”。

2013年 6月 28日
本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦6月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 6月 28日

精选图集

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐