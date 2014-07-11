最具有权势的明星 Most powerful celebrities 2014
1: Beyonce is the most powerful celebrity in the world, according to the latest Celebrity 100 ranking from Formore
2: LeBron James is second. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
3: Dr. Dre is third. REUTERS/David McNew
4: Oprah Winfrey is fourth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5: Ellen DeGeneres is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Jay-Z. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
8: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
9: Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10: Robert Downey Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11: Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12: Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
13: Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
14: Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
15: Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Stone
16: Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
17: Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
18: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Stringer
19: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20: Kanye West. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
