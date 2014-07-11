版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 09:55 BJT

最具有权势的明星 Most powerful celebrities 2014

1: Beyonce is the most powerful celebrity in the world, according to the latest Celebrity 100 ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
2: LeBron James is second. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
3: Dr. Dre is third. REUTERS/David McNew

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
4: Oprah Winfrey is fourth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
5: Ellen DeGeneres is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
6: Jay-Z. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
7: Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
8: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
9: Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
10: Robert Downey Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
11: Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
12: Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
13: Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
14: Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
15: Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
16: Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
17: Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
18: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
19: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
20: Kanye West. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
本周中国区精选(7月4日-11日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(7月4日-11日) China Weekly

聚焦7月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 7月 11日
全球20大旅游目的地 Global Destination Cities

据万事达卡最新发布的世界旅行目的地指数，上海、香港和台北再一次入选全球入境游客人次最多的前20大旅行目的地城市，为这三个大中华区城市连续第四年在该指数中排名全球20强。

2014年 7月 10日
本周中国区精选(7月4日-11日) China Weekly

聚焦7月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 7月 10日
巴基斯坦的中产生活 The other Pakistan

虽然巴基斯坦一些地区民风传统，社会也存在一些不稳定因素，但中产阶级和富裕人群展现了与众不同的生活方式。

2014年 7月 10日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

