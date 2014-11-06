福布斯权力人物榜 普京再胜奥巴马 Powerful people
2014年《福布斯》杂志世界最具权力人物排行榜揭晓，俄罗斯总统普京再度荣登权力榜榜首。 REUTERS/RIA Novosti
美国总统奥巴马位列第二名。奥巴马自从当选美国总统后，几乎年年排在《福布斯》权力人物榜第一位。2013年以前，仅在2010年位于时任中国国家主席胡锦涛之后。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
中国国家主席习近平位列第三名。《福布斯》共选出72位最具权力人物，榜单中26人为美国人，19人来自亚洲，其中6人为中国人。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
第四名：教皇方济各。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
第五名：德国总理默克尔。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
第六名：美联储主席耶伦。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第七名：微软创始人比尔·盖茨。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
第八名：欧洲央行行长德拉吉。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
第九名：谷歌联合创始人谢尔盖·布林。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
谷歌联合创始人拉里·佩奇并列第九名。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
第十名：英国首相卡梅伦。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第11名：沙特国王阿卜杜拉。 REUTERS/POOL New
第12名：伯克希尔·哈撒韦公司董事长、“股神”巴菲特。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第13名：中国国务院总理李克强。 REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV
第14名：墨西哥电信巨头卡洛斯·斯利姆。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
第15名：印度总理莫迪。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
第16名：亚马逊创始人兼CEO杰夫·贝佐斯。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第17名：法国总统奥朗德。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
第18名：摩根大通董事长兼CEO杰米·戴蒙。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第19名：伊朗最高领袖阿里·哈梅内伊。 REUTERS/Handout
第20名：埃克森美孚总裁兼CEO蒂勒森。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
