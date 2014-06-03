最具权势女性排行榜 Most Powerful Women 2014
美国《福布斯》杂志近日发布“2014年世界百强女性”排行榜，德国总理安格拉·默克尔(Angela Merkel)蝉联榜首。这也是她第四次位居榜首。 REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
美国联邦储备委员会主席珍妮特·耶伦(Janet Yellen)排名第二。福布斯从250名来自亿万富翁、名人、商业、金融、传媒、慈善、非牟利机构及政治与科技8个组别的候选人中，选出100名最具影响力的女性。 REUTERmore
微软公司联合创始人比尔·盖茨的妻子、梅琳达·盖茨基金会联合主席梅琳达·盖茨( Melinda Gates)位居第三。本次榜单中有9位现任国家元首和28位著名公司的CEO。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第4名：巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫(Dilma Rousseff)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第5名：国际货币基金组织总裁克里斯蒂娜·拉加德(Christine Lagarde)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第6名：美国前国务卿希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
第7名：通用汽车CEO玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)。 REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
第8名：美国第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
第9名： Facebook首席运营官谢丽尔·桑德伯格(Sheryl Sandberg)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第10名：IBM公司CEO弗吉尼亚·罗曼提(Virginia Rometty)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
第11名：韩国总统朴槿惠(Park Geun-hye)。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
第12名：Goole旗下视频公司YouTube CEO 苏珊·沃西基(Susan Wojcicki)。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
第13名：百事公司董事长兼CEO英德拉·诺伊(Indra Nooyi)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第14名："脱口秀女王"奥普拉·温弗瑞 (Oprah Winfrey)。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
第15名：卡夫食品公司CEO艾琳·罗森菲尔德(Irene Rosenfeld)。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
第16名：巴西国家石油公司CEO玛丽亚·达斯·格雷卡斯·席尔瓦·福斯特(Maria das Gracas Silva Foster)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第17名：美国R&B天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
第18名：Yahoo CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
第19名：阿根廷总统克里斯蒂娜·费尔南德斯(Cristina Fernandez)。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
第20名：惠普CEO梅格·惠特曼(Meg Whitman)。 REUTERS/David McNew
