版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 12:03 BJT

最具权势女性排行榜 Most Powerful Women 2014

美国《福布斯》杂志近日发布“2014年世界百强女性”排行榜，德国总理安格拉·默克尔(Angela Merkel)蝉联榜首。这也是她第四次位居榜首。 REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

美国《福布斯》杂志近日发布“2014年世界百强女性”排行榜，德国总理安格拉·默克尔(Angela Merkel)蝉联榜首。这也是她第四次位居榜首。 REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
美国《福布斯》杂志近日发布“2014年世界百强女性”排行榜，德国总理安格拉·默克尔(Angela Merkel)蝉联榜首。这也是她第四次位居榜首。 REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Close
1 / 20
美国联邦储备委员会主席珍妮特·耶伦(Janet Yellen)排名第二。福布斯从250名来自亿万富翁、名人、商业、金融、传媒、慈善、非牟利机构及政治与科技8个组别的候选人中，选出100名最具影响力的女性。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

美国联邦储备委员会主席珍妮特·耶伦(Janet Yellen)排名第二。福布斯从250名来自亿万富翁、名人、商业、金融、传媒、慈善、非牟利机构及政治与科技8个组别的候选人中，选出100名最具影响力的女性。 REUTERmore

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
美国联邦储备委员会主席珍妮特·耶伦(Janet Yellen)排名第二。福布斯从250名来自亿万富翁、名人、商业、金融、传媒、慈善、非牟利机构及政治与科技8个组别的候选人中，选出100名最具影响力的女性。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
微软公司联合创始人比尔·盖茨的妻子、梅琳达·盖茨基金会联合主席梅琳达·盖茨( Melinda Gates)位居第三。本次榜单中有9位现任国家元首和28位著名公司的CEO。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

微软公司联合创始人比尔·盖茨的妻子、梅琳达·盖茨基金会联合主席梅琳达·盖茨( Melinda Gates)位居第三。本次榜单中有9位现任国家元首和28位著名公司的CEO。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
微软公司联合创始人比尔·盖茨的妻子、梅琳达·盖茨基金会联合主席梅琳达·盖茨( Melinda Gates)位居第三。本次榜单中有9位现任国家元首和28位著名公司的CEO。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 20
第4名：巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫(Dilma Rousseff)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

第4名：巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫(Dilma Rousseff)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第4名：巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫(Dilma Rousseff)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 20
第5名：国际货币基金组织总裁克里斯蒂娜·拉加德(Christine Lagarde)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

第5名：国际货币基金组织总裁克里斯蒂娜·拉加德(Christine Lagarde)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第5名：国际货币基金组织总裁克里斯蒂娜·拉加德(Christine Lagarde)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 20
第6名：美国前国务卿希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

第6名：美国前国务卿希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第6名：美国前国务卿希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 20
第7名：通用汽车CEO玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)。 REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

第7名：通用汽车CEO玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)。 REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第7名：通用汽车CEO玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)。 REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Close
7 / 20
第8名：美国第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

第8名：美国第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第8名：美国第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 20
第9名： Facebook首席运营官谢丽尔·桑德伯格(Sheryl Sandberg)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

第9名： Facebook首席运营官谢丽尔·桑德伯格(Sheryl Sandberg)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第9名： Facebook首席运营官谢丽尔·桑德伯格(Sheryl Sandberg)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 20
第10名：IBM公司CEO弗吉尼亚·罗曼提(Virginia Rometty)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

第10名：IBM公司CEO弗吉尼亚·罗曼提(Virginia Rometty)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第10名：IBM公司CEO弗吉尼亚·罗曼提(Virginia Rometty)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 20
第11名：韩国总统朴槿惠(Park Geun-hye)。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

第11名：韩国总统朴槿惠(Park Geun-hye)。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第11名：韩国总统朴槿惠(Park Geun-hye)。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 20
第12名：Goole旗下视频公司YouTube CEO 苏珊·沃西基(Susan Wojcicki)。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam

第12名：Goole旗下视频公司YouTube CEO 苏珊·沃西基(Susan Wojcicki)。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第12名：Goole旗下视频公司YouTube CEO 苏珊·沃西基(Susan Wojcicki)。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 20
第13名：百事公司董事长兼CEO英德拉·诺伊(Indra Nooyi)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

第13名：百事公司董事长兼CEO英德拉·诺伊(Indra Nooyi)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第13名：百事公司董事长兼CEO英德拉·诺伊(Indra Nooyi)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
第14名："脱口秀女王"奥普拉·温弗瑞 (Oprah Winfrey)。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

第14名："脱口秀女王"奥普拉·温弗瑞 (Oprah Winfrey)。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第14名："脱口秀女王"奥普拉·温弗瑞 (Oprah Winfrey)。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 20
第15名：卡夫食品公司CEO艾琳·罗森菲尔德(Irene Rosenfeld)。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

第15名：卡夫食品公司CEO艾琳·罗森菲尔德(Irene Rosenfeld)。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第15名：卡夫食品公司CEO艾琳·罗森菲尔德(Irene Rosenfeld)。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
15 / 20
第16名：巴西国家石油公司CEO玛丽亚·达斯·格雷卡斯·席尔瓦·福斯特(Maria das Gracas Silva Foster)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

第16名：巴西国家石油公司CEO玛丽亚·达斯·格雷卡斯·席尔瓦·福斯特(Maria das Gracas Silva Foster)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第16名：巴西国家石油公司CEO玛丽亚·达斯·格雷卡斯·席尔瓦·福斯特(Maria das Gracas Silva Foster)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 20
第17名：美国R&B天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

第17名：美国R&B天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第17名：美国R&B天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 20
第18名：Yahoo CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

第18名：Yahoo CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第18名：Yahoo CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 20
第19名：阿根廷总统克里斯蒂娜·费尔南德斯(Cristina Fernandez)。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

第19名：阿根廷总统克里斯蒂娜·费尔南德斯(Cristina Fernandez)。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第19名：阿根廷总统克里斯蒂娜·费尔南德斯(Cristina Fernandez)。 REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
19 / 20
第20名：惠普CEO梅格·惠特曼(Meg Whitman)。 REUTERS/David McNew

第20名：惠普CEO梅格·惠特曼(Meg Whitman)。 REUTERS/David McNew

2014年 6月 3日 星期二
第20名：惠普CEO梅格·惠特曼(Meg Whitman)。 REUTERS/David McNew
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
全美最被讨厌的人 Most hated men in USA

全美最被讨厌的人 Most hated men in USA

下一个

全美最被讨厌的人 Most hated men in USA

全美最被讨厌的人 Most hated men in USA

5月30日 - 根据E-Poll公司的市场调研，快船队现任老板斯特林以92%的厌恶率高居榜首，成为全美最被讨厌的人。

2014年 5月 30日
本周中国区精选(5月23日-30日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(5月23日-30日) China Weekly

5月30日 - 聚焦5月23日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 5月 30日
不可承受之重 World Obesity

不可承受之重 World Obesity

5月30日 - 肥胖问题给全球带来沉重负担，贫国富国都不例外，现在全球有近30%的人口肥胖或超重，共达21亿人。

2014年 5月 30日
英菲尼迪大变身 Infiniti Big Change

英菲尼迪大变身 Infiniti Big Change

(Reuters) - 日产汽车寻求更改旗下高端品牌英菲尼迪的外观设计，稀释日本元素，凸显更加“热烈的”拉丁感觉。

2014年 5月 29日

精选图集

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐