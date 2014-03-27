最危险城市榜 Most risky cities
1: The Tokyo-Yokohama area is the riskiest region in the world as measured by the number of people exposed to more
2: Manila is second with substantial earthquake, typhoon and storm surge risks. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
3: The Pearl River Delta region, comprising Hong Kong and Guangzhou, is a flood plain at risk of cyclones, rivmore
5: The 1995 earthquake in Osaka-Kobe killed thousands. The area, which sits on a coastal plain, is also exposemore
5: Almost half of Jakarta is below sea level. The soil is soft and the city lies near a fault line. An earthqumore
6: Nagoya lies near a fault line off the coast of Japan, exposing the metropolitan area to tsunami and storm rmore
7: Kolkata is exposed to river flooding, tropical storms and is high in potential tsunami risk. REUTERS/Jayantmore
8: Shanghai is home to a large number of residents living on a flood-prone plain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9: Los Angeles, located on the San Andreas fault, is among the world's most earthquake-prone cities. REUTERS/Fmore
10: Tehran, with a population of over 13 million, is exposed to the North Anatolian fault. Poorly enforced buimore
下一个
美国第一夫人率“娘子军”访华 Michelle visits China
(Reuters) - 美国第一夫人米歇尔带着两个女儿和母亲访华，访问北京、西安、成都三地，尽显亲民风范。
24小时时事新闻(3月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
MH370航班：从失联到“终结” MH370 Crash
(Reuters) - 马航MH370航班失联逾两周后，马来西亚总理纳吉布宣布该航班在南印度洋“终结”。许多家属聚集马来西亚驻华使馆外抗议，要求马方给出解释。
24小时时事新闻(3月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.