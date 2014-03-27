最危险城市榜 Most risky cities

1: The Tokyo-Yokohama area is the riskiest region in the world as measured by the number of people exposed to more

1: The Tokyo-Yokohama area is the riskiest region in the world as measured by the number of people exposed to a natural disaster, according to a new assessment of cities under threat from natural disaster from insurer Swiss Re. Tokyo is situated in a zone of high seismic activity, as well as monsoons, river floods and tsunami, with close to 30 million residents potentially affected. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

