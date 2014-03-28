全球最易遭灾的城市和区域 Most risky cities
瑞士再保险公司(Swiss Re.)发布一项新的评估报告，列出在地震、飓风、海啸等自然灾害面前世界上最危险的十个城市。日本东京-横滨是目前世界上最危险的地区，该地区不规律分布于太平洋西部环太平洋火山带的活跃地区，有3,0more
菲律宾马尼拉位列第二。马尼拉位于菲律宾海沟，是最易受自然灾害困扰的城市，当地居民面临地震和台风的频繁侵袭。瑞士再保险集团调查了全球616个最大城市所面临的最严重自然灾害，并评估这些自然灾害对当地居民和整体经济的潜在影响。more
第三名：中国珠江三角洲，居民数量超过4,200万人，涵盖香港、深圳、东莞、澳门、广州等城市地区。珠江三角洲发生风暴潮的风险最高，在风暴和洪灾威胁的排名中分别位列第三和第五。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
第四名：日本大阪-神户地区。大阪是世界三大最易发生海啸的城市之一，3,210万居民面临地震、风暴和洪水的威胁。发生在1995年的阪神大地震造成6,434人丧生。 REUTERS/File
第五名：印尼雅加达。雅加达40%的面积低于海平面，且土质松软，坐落于平坦的盆地，并临近断层带。约2,770万居民受到地震与河水泛滥的威胁。 REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
第六名：日本名古屋，受海啸影响最直接的城市是位于太平洋西部沿岸活跃断层的日本横滨和名古屋，约有2,290万居民受到地震和海啸的影响。 REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 10tmore
第七名：印度加尔各答是印度西孟加拉邦的首府，位于恒河支流胡格利河河岸。加尔各答及其周边地区最易受到河水泛滥的影响，同时也面临风暴、地震、风暴潮和海啸的威胁。 REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
第八名：中国上海，约1,670万居民受到洪水的威胁。世界其它受洪水威胁的城市有曼谷、墨西哥城、巴格达、巴黎和多哈。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第九名：美国洛杉矶：坐落于圣安德烈亚斯断层，为地震多发地带，该地区1,640万居民面临地震和海啸的威胁。 REUTERS/File
第十名：伊朗首都德黑兰。安纳托利亚北部断层是世界上地震最高危的地区之一，德黑兰1,360万人口生活在该断层附近，布加勒斯特、乌兹别克斯坦首都塔什干，以及土耳其的大部分居民都会受到该断层威胁。 REUTERS/Raheb more
本周中国区精选(3月21日-28日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦3月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
习近平访法签大单 Xi Visits France
(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平开展上任以来首次访法之旅，期间出席了一系列产业合作和上百亿美元飞机销售合同的签字仪式。
