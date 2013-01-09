版本:
中国
2013压力最大的工作 Most Stressful Jobs 2013

美国职业研究网站Careercast.com公布2013年压力最大的工作排行榜，士官荣登榜首，平均年薪为4.6万美元。REUTERS/Gene Blevins

平均年薪为19.6万美元为的军事将领排名第二。CareerCast根据11种压力因素对200个工作岗位进行评估，包括出差、成长潜力、竞争力、体力要求、危险性、环境条件和危及自身及他人生命的风险。 REUTERS/Rhona Wise

消防员排名第三，平均年薪为4.2万美元。 REUTERS/Tony Reategui

第四名：商业航空公司飞行员，平均年薪为9.2万美元。 REUTERS/Spike Call/U.S. Navy photo/Handout

第五名：公关主管，平均年薪为5.8万美元。REUTERS/Mike Segar

第六名：平均年薪为10.1万美元的企业高级主管。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

第七名：摄影记者，平均年薪为2.9万美元。REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

第八名：文字记者，平均年薪为3.6万美元。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

第九名：出租车司机，平均年薪为2.2万美元。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

第十名：警察，平均年薪为5.5万美元。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

