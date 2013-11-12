欧洲MTV音乐大奖 MTV Europe Awards
2013年11月10日，第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼在荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行。 REUTERS/Remko De Waal
中国歌手李宇春击败贾斯汀•比伯和科迪•辛普森等来自世界五大洲及地区的强劲对手，拿下全球最佳艺人大奖。 REUTERS/Remko De Waal
李宇春作为华人唯一歌手代表，凭借全球观众票选数最高夺得大奖。 REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
美国女歌手凯蒂•佩里(Katy Perry)获得最佳女歌手奖，加拿大音乐小王子贾斯汀•比伯获得最佳男歌手奖。REUTERS/Remko De Waal
凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)在欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼上表演。REUTERS/Remko De Waal
美国新生代女星麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)凭借《Wrecking Ball》获得最佳录音带大奖。 REUTERS/Remko De Waal
布鲁诺·马尔斯(Bruno Mars)的《Locked Out Of Heaven》被评为年度最佳歌曲。REUTERS/Remko De Waal
美国摇滚乐队“三十秒到火星”(Thirty Seconds To Mars)获得最佳另类音乐奖。 REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
欧洲MTV音乐大奖作为国际顶级音乐类颁奖典礼，所有奖项完全由公众评选。(加拿大唱作人及演员罗宾·艾伦·西克在音乐盛典上表演。)REUTERS/Remko De Waal
各大奖项候选人名单由音乐界权威人士和普通公众组成的1000人评审团提出，然后由全世界各地的观众投票选举。(前LMFAO乐队成员Redfoo“全裸”出演。)REUTERS/Remko De Waal
每年的颁奖典礼由MTV遍及全球的电视网络向超过十亿观众播出。(英国流行女歌手Rita Ora。)REUTERS/Paul Vreeker
凯蒂·佩里。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
澳大利亚说唱歌手阿米莉亚·凯利(Iggy Azalea)。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
美国女星麦莉·赛勒斯。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
英国名模露易丝·罗(Louise Roe)。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker
美国男星威尔·法瑞尔(Will Ferrell)。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
美国男星科尔顿·海恩斯(Colton Haynes)。REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
