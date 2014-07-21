韩国泥地狂欢节 Mud festival in Korea
2014年7月18日，韩国宝宁第17届泥浆节开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
保宁泥浆节于1998年创办，旨在宣传保宁泥浆化妆品的功效和大川海水浴场等旅游胜地。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
自创办以来连年被指定为韩国文化观光部的优秀庆典，被认为是具有韩国民族风格的代表性庆典。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
每年的7月，在忠清南道保宁大川海水浴场都要举办为期7天的“保宁国际泥浆节”。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
泥地大战。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
俊男美女。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
全民狂欢。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
自娱自乐。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
沙滩日光浴。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
尽情涂抹。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
泥地狂欢。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
泥浆派对。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
深陷泥潭。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
泥浴。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
清洗泥浆。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
