肯尼亚发生恐怖袭击 Nairobi mall massacre
2013年9月21日，肯尼亚首都内罗毕，索马里恐怖组织青年党(al-Shabaab)武装分子袭击高端商场西门购物中心，已造成包括一名中国妇女在内的68人死亡、200余人受伤，目前对峙仍在继续。(肯尼亚士兵与恐怖分子交火。more
这是1998年美国驻肯尼亚和坦桑尼亚大使馆遇袭造成200多人死亡以来，肯尼亚境内发生的最大规模袭击事件。(一名肯尼亚士兵在墙角隐蔽并保护民众。) REUTERS/Noor Khamis
中国驻肯尼亚大使馆证实，一名38岁的中国妇女遇难，其14岁的儿子受伤。(民众在警察掩护下从商场内撤离。) REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
袭击中还有荷兰和法国公民遇难，分别来自加拿大和加纳的两位外交官也遭不幸，还有美国公民在袭击中受伤。(一名伤者获救。) REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
资料显示，西门购物中心占地3.25万平方米，设有商场、餐馆、儿童游乐场、电影院和多达80家工厂直销店，是肯尼亚当地富人和外国移民经常光顾的大型购物场所。(一名警察在商场内持枪警戒。) REUTERS/Siegfried more
隶属于基地组织的青年党要求肯尼亚从索马里撤军。在过去两年中，肯尼亚军队在索马里迫使青年党处于防守状态。(警察在商场内搜寻恐怖分子。) REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
约有12名枪手埋伏在超市中，不排除有女性，劫持数量不明的人质。(一位母亲带着两个孩子在商场柜台内躲避袭击。) REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
警方在商场内搜寻恐怖分子。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
一家人从商场撤离。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
警察救助一对母子撤离。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
警方掩护民众撤离。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
警察救助一个女孩。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
两位怀抱孩子的母亲在警察的掩护下撤离。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
民众在警方掩护下撤离案发现场。 REUTERS/Noor Khamis
一名警察在与恐怖分子的交火中受伤。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
警方帮助藏匿在洗手间内的民众离开。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
一位记者救助一名受伤妇女。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
被袭伤者在商场内呼救。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
一名妇女在受枪击后哭喊。 REUTERS/Noor Khamis
遇难者遗体。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
一名遇难者倒在血泊之中。 REUTERS/Noor Khamis
9月22日，肯尼亚民众阅读报纸上有关袭击的报道。 REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
伤者在临时医疗地点接受救助。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
肯尼亚总统乌胡鲁·肯雅塔向袭击事件中的遇难者家属表示同情和哀悼，并表示他在此次袭击事件中失去了数位亲人。 REUTERS/Stringer
