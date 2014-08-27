青奥会中国强力吸金 Nanjing Young Olympic 2014
本届青奥会即将落幕，东道主中国代表团在奖牌榜上的领先地位得到进一步巩固。 (8月26日，俄罗斯沙排选手Daria Rudykh向队友示意战术。) REUTERS/Aly Song
来自德国的国际奥委会主席巴赫称赞3,800名选手参与的本届青奥会的组织工作完美无瑕。(8月26日，乌兹别克斯坦选手Shakhodat Djullibaeva(左)与埃及选手 Habiba Ismail参加女子52公斤级自more
青奥会参赛选手的年龄限于14-18岁之间。(8月24日，中华台北选手Chang Wei-Lin参加男子10000米竞走比赛。) REUTERS/Aly Song
8月25日，一名射箭选手在训练期间休息。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月24日，法国选手Nawal Meniker参加女子跳高决赛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月23日，斯洛伐克选手Pavol Zencar参加男子铁饼决赛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月23日，苏州小将吴圣平夺得女子十米跳台金牌。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月22日，匈牙利选手Liliana Szilagyi在夺得女子100蝶泳金牌后搞怪拍照。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月22日，泰国选手端甲颂·猜迪获得女子63公斤以上级举重金牌。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月21日，选手参加铁人三项比赛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月21日，铁人三项比赛选手跃入泳池。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月20日，击剑运动员即将参加比赛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月20日，一名选手参加艺术体操个人全能比赛。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月18日，铁人三项赛选手参加自行车项目角逐。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月18日，黎巴嫩选手Eric Melki(左)在男子55公斤以下级跆拳道比赛中对阵加蓬选手Davy Endamne Dzime。REUTERS/Aly Song
