美国公民赴朝“避难”弄巧成拙 Matthew Todd Miller
朝鲜官媒9月14日刊载声明称，朝鲜当局判处美国公民马修·托德·米勒(Matthew Todd Miller)六年劳教，理由是其在朝鲜旅游期间从事“敌对行为”。REUTERS/KCNA
米勒成为继裴俊浩(Kenneth Bae)之后第二位在朝鲜接受劳教的美国公民。另一位美国公民Jeffrey Fowle目前正在朝鲜候审。 REUTERS/Kyodo
米勒来自美国加州贝克尔斯菲市，二十多岁，他今年4月进入朝鲜后撕毁了旅游签证，要求朝鲜当局允许他避难。 REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜检方认为米勒声称寻求避难是“诡计”，称他还曾谎称他的iPad和iPhone里有关于美国在韩国驻军的秘密信息。还称米勒撕毁他的签证，目的是从朝鲜监狱内调查朝鲜的人权状况。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜未公布米勒被控罪名的细节，但被准许旁听的美联社称，米勒是依照朝鲜刑法第64条(间谍罪)被审判的。 REUTERS/KCNA
美国国务院发言人Darby Holladay称，美国要求朝鲜赦免米勒和裴俊浩，并在声明中称，美国国务院“强烈建议美国公民不要到朝鲜旅游”。 REUTERS/KCNA
