极端天气考验人类 Natural disasters
世界银行近日发布告称，过去十年，全球由极端气候事件造成的经济损失已增加至每年近2,000亿美元。(2013年11月11日，台风“海燕”重创菲律宾中部地区。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
联合国一科学家小组发出警告称，随着温室气体排放引发全球变暖，洪水、干旱和风暴等天气在下个世纪很可能会更严重。(“海燕”是有记录以来最强劲的台风之一，造成逾4,400人死亡。) REUTERS/Raul Banias
再保险公司慕尼黑再保险估计从1980年-2012年，灾害造成的报告损失共计3.8万亿美元，其中有74%为极端气候所造成。(2013年11月13日，一位怀抱孩子的母亲经过灾后废墟。)REUTERS/Edgar Su
2004年12月26日，印度尼西亚苏门答腊岛附近海域发生里氏9级地震并引发海啸，海啸遇难者总人数达29.2万人。(2004年12月28日，印度马德拉斯，一位妇女在亲人的遗体旁哭泣。) REUTERS/Arko Datta
海啸灾难给印尼、斯里兰卡、泰国、印度，马尔代夫等国造成巨大的人员伤亡和财产损失，这或是近200年来死伤最惨重的海啸灾难。(2004年12月28日，印度Velankani，幸存者在遇难者照片中寻找亲人。) REUTERS/more
在此次东南亚大海啸中，印尼受袭最为严重，据印尼卫生部称，该国共有238,945人死亡或失踪。(2004年112月27日，印尼班达亚齐，一名妇女试图在数千具遗体中找到同事。) REUTERS/Beawiharta
2011 年3月11日，日本发生里氏9.0级强震并引发巨大海啸。(2011年3月11日，日本宫古市，海啸引发巨浪。) REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
截至2011年4月12日，因地震和海啸死亡的人数上升至13,219人,失踪14，274人。(2011年3月11日，日本名取市灾后景象。) REUTERS/KYODO
2013年10月7日，强台风“菲特”登录福建沿海，浙江、福建、江苏、上海紧急转移139.8万人。(2013年10月9日，浙江余姚，街道被洪水淹没。)REUTERS/Lang Lang
强台风“菲特”造成9,500余间房屋倒塌或严重损坏，直接经济损失623.3亿元，为近十年来单个台风直接经济损失最重。(2013年10月6日，浙江温岭，人们躲避浪潮袭击。)REUTERS/China Daily
