尼泊尔屠杀动物献祭引发抗议 Nepal
2014年11月28日，尼泊尔巴利亚普村，来自各国的印度教徒屠杀数十万头动物，以庆祝每五年一届的“嘉蒂麦女神节”。 EUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
在为期两天的节日里，包括水牛、猪、羊、鸡、老鼠等在内的50万头动物被屠杀，巴利亚普村成为世界上规模最大的屠宰场。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
这项祭祀活动招致动物保护主义者们的齐声抗议。(待宰的水牛。)REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
来自尼泊尔和印度的数千名印度教信徒几天前就在寺庙外空地上聚集，并带来自己的供奉。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
约有1200名警察在村子和屠宰场巡视，确保印度教信徒和动物保护主义者们不会发生冲突。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
在2009年举行的上一届嘉蒂麦节上，有大约30万头动物被宰杀。(屠宰祭祀动物用的屠刀。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月28日，屠宰场内尸横遍野。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月27日，待宰的水牛犊。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月27日，一名男子坐在一头水牛上等待参加祭祀。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月29日，一名男子剔除祭祀水牛的舌头。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月29日，一名男子驾驶拖拉机运载动物尸体。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
11月29日，一户家庭在屠宰场拍照留念。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
