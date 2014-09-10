苹果新品登场 New Apple
2014年9月10日，苹果新品发布会在美国加州库部蒂诺市弗林特剧院举行，4.7英寸iPhone6、5.5英寸iPhone6 Plus以及Apple Watch悉数登场，看点多多。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
新型iPhone屏幕尺寸和分辨率均大幅提升，进军目前由宿敌韩国三星电子主导的大屏手机市场。。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
机身更纤薄，厚度分别为6.9mm和7.1mm，有金、银色、深空灰三色可选。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
iPhone6分辨率为1334 x 750，而iPhone6 Plus搭载1920x1080像素全高清屏幕，像素提升达到185%。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
新机搭载A8处理器和M8协处理器，CPU性能提升20%，GPU提升50%。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果执行长库克(Tim Cook)在发布会上介绍产品。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
摄像头采用突出设计，像素仍为800万像素，其中iPhone6 Plus支持光学防抖。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
在电池续航上，iPhone6通话时间从iPhone5S的40小时提升到50小时，iPhone6 Plu更是提升到80小时。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
新机搭载iOS8操作系统，并开放第三方输入法。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
新款iPhone的售价将为两年合约199美元起，iPhone plus合约价为299美元起。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果新款iPhone将从9月19日开始出运，9月12日开始预定，首批上市国家不包括中国大陆。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果宣布推出“APPLE PAY”支付服务，新款iPhone都将支持APPLE PAY服务，并配备“安全元素”晶片。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
支付可使用Apple ID已绑定的信用卡或者添加新的信用卡，交互只在银行和商家之间进行，苹果不会保存你的卡号等支付信息，支付会是一次性并具有动态安全码加以保护。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Watch是库克执掌公司以来开发并推出的首款新产品。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Watch拥有两种尺寸，三个版本，六款表带和多种配色可选择，售价349美元起，有望在2015年年初正式上市。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Watch采用蓝宝石屏幕，具有强大的功能和界面支撑，可与iPhone无缝整合，支持录音、来电通话、收发消息、Siri语音助手、地图导航、Apple Pay等功能。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Watch是一款集健康和时尚为一体的产品，内置四个环装传感器，全面追踪佩戴者的健康和运动状态，能记录心率、行走步数、能量消耗以及健身目标等数据。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果未透露电池续航方面的信息，这会是Apple Watch能否赢得消费者广泛青睐的关键因素。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
公司股价在推出Apple Watch时升至盘中高点，报103.08美元，此后便一路下挫。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
摇滚乐队U2登台献艺，库克宣布U2新专辑Songs of Innocence全球独占限免至10月13日。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
