诺基亚发布4100万像素手机Lumia1020
2013年7月11日，诺基亚在美国纽约举行发布会，正式推出了全新旗舰机型诺基亚Lumia 1020，配备4100万像素背照式传感器。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
此外，诺基亚Lumia 1020还配有6块蔡司镜片，第二代OIS光学防抖系统，在Lumia 920/925的基础上又大大提升了暗光及夜景能力。(诺基亚CEO斯蒂芬·埃洛普(Stephen Elop)在发布会上介绍手机。)more
诺基亚Lumia 1020搭载高通骁龙S4 1.5GHz双核处理器、2GB RAM、32GB ROM。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
诺基亚Lumia 1020拥有一块4.5英寸1280×768的AMOLED屏(带PureMotion HD+技术和大猩猩3代玻璃)。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
作为一款主打拍摄功能的旗舰手机，诺基亚为这颗摄像头配备了独立的快门键、氙气闪光灯和LED辅助灯，软件方面更有非常方便、非常强大的Nokia Pro Camera应用。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
此外，Lumia 1020在录像方面的性能也非常强项，在4倍变焦下可拍摄1080P 30FPS视频，6倍变焦下可拍摄720P 30FPS视频。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
诺基亚Lumia 1020将于7月26日在AT&T发售，2年合同价299.99美元。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
诺基亚CEO斯蒂芬·埃洛普与AT&T总裁Ralph De La Vega出席发布会。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
观众拍摄全新旗舰机型诺基亚Lumia 1020。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
全新旗舰机型诺基亚Lumia 1020发布会现场。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
