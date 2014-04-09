巴黎动物园时隔五年重新开放 New Paris Zoo
法国巴黎万塞讷动物园于2008年11月关门整修，园内130种动物转移到新家居住。如今修葺一新的巴黎万塞讷动物园重新开门迎客。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
万塞讷动物园建于1934年，开放时被誉为最有想象力最人道的新概念动物园。(4月8日，记者拍摄企鹅。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
园中没有笼子，大多数动物养在用围墙和壕沟隔开的大面积场地中，在由混凝土筑成的假山中嬉戏。(长颈鹿聚集。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
万塞讷动物园占地18公顷，在历时五年修葺后重新开门迎客，并迎接其建园80周年纪念。(飞禽馆。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
火烈鸟饮水。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
非洲狮。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
企鹅畅游。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
园中假山。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
鹦鹉在枝头休息。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
静坐的狒狒。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
企鹅馆。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
长颈鹿群。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
