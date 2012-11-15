中共中央政治局常委亮相 New Politburo Standing Committee
2012年11月15日，中国共产党新一届领导核心--中央政治局常委正式亮相，习近平(中)当选第十八届中共中央总书记和军委主席。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平对记者发言时称：“新形势下，我们党面临许多严峻挑战，党内存在着许多亟待解决的问题。尤其是一些党员干部中发生的贪污腐败、脱离群众、形式主义、官僚主义等问题，必须下大力气解决。” REUTERS/Carlos Barrmore
新当选的七个常委悉数与媒体见面，本次常委数较十七大的九名减少两名。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平、李克强为第十七届政治局常委。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平率领中央政治局常委成员上台。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平发表讲话。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
习近平在讲话完毕后挥手致意。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中央政治局常务委员会成员习近平。REUTERS/Jason Lee
李克强。REUTERS/Jason Lee
张德江。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
俞正声。REUTERS/Jason Lee
刘云山。REUTERS/Jason Lee
王岐山。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
张高丽。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
