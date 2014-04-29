版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 14:26 BJT

美宣布对俄实施新制裁 New sanctions on Russia

2014年4月28日，由于俄罗斯继续“干预”乌克兰局势，美国白宫宣布对7名俄罗斯政府官员和17家与总统普京有关联的公司实施制裁。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
1 / 10
白宫表示，包括两名普京核心圈官员在内的7名官员，其在美国的资产将被冻结，也禁止其进入美国。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
2 / 10
受到美国制裁的俄罗斯显要包括：俄罗斯副总理德米特里·科扎克(Dmitry Kozak)。 REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
3 / 10
总统行政办公室第一副主任维亚切斯拉夫·沃洛金(Vyacheslav Volodin)(左)。 REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
4 / 10
议会外交委员会主席阿列克谢·帕什科夫(Aleksey Pushkov)(左)。 REUTERS/Sana/Handout

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
5 / 10
俄罗斯高科技产品发展、制造及出口公司Rostec总经理谢尔盖·切梅佐夫(Sergei Chemezov)。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
6 / 10
俄罗斯石油公司(Rosneft Oil)总裁伊戈尔·谢钦(Igor Sechin)。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
7 / 10
俄联邦国安局局长叶夫根尼·穆罗夫(Yevgeni Murov)(右)。 REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
8 / 10
被制裁的俄罗斯公司名单当中的几个银行、建筑和交通公司被认为“同普京的核心圈有关”。(伏尔加集团) REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
9 / 10
被制裁的俄罗斯公司还包括北海航线银行(SMPBank)。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 4月 29日 星期二
10 / 10
