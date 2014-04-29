美宣布对俄实施新制裁 New sanctions on Russia
2014年4月28日，由于俄罗斯继续“干预”乌克兰局势，美国白宫宣布对7名俄罗斯政府官员和17家与总统普京有关联的公司实施制裁。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
白宫表示，包括两名普京核心圈官员在内的7名官员，其在美国的资产将被冻结，也禁止其进入美国。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
受到美国制裁的俄罗斯显要包括：俄罗斯副总理德米特里·科扎克(Dmitry Kozak)。 REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
总统行政办公室第一副主任维亚切斯拉夫·沃洛金(Vyacheslav Volodin)(左)。 REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
议会外交委员会主席阿列克谢·帕什科夫(Aleksey Pushkov)(左)。 REUTERS/Sana/Handout
俄罗斯高科技产品发展、制造及出口公司Rostec总经理谢尔盖·切梅佐夫(Sergei Chemezov)。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
俄罗斯石油公司(Rosneft Oil)总裁伊戈尔·谢钦(Igor Sechin)。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄联邦国安局局长叶夫根尼·穆罗夫(Yevgeni Murov)(右)。 REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
被制裁的俄罗斯公司名单当中的几个银行、建筑和交通公司被认为“同普京的核心圈有关”。(伏尔加集团) REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
被制裁的俄罗斯公司还包括北海航线银行(SMPBank)。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
