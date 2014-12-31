版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 31日 星期三 13:34 BJT

世界各地迎新年

2014年12月30日，美国纽约时代广场上迎新年的水晶球。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
纽约，一名员工在时代广场上准备供给游客的新年气球。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
纽约时代广场，一名男子扮成动漫《辛普森的一家》中的人物准备在新年前夜表演。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月29日，纽约时代广场抛撒彩色纸屑为跨年倒数热身。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月29日，位于纽约的Nino's Ristorante餐厅店主Nino Selimaj准备新年前夜大餐，包括神户牛排、鲟鱼鱼子酱、科罗拉多羊排等，售价2015美元。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月30日，德国柏林，总理默克尔发表传统新年开篇演讲。 REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月30日，菲律宾马尼拉，一名市场摊贩吹彩纸牛角。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月30日，菲律宾马尼拉，民众选购水果迎接新年。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月29日，秘鲁利马，一群萨满教武士举行迎接新年宗教仪式。REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
萨满巫师在仪式中祈福美国和古巴的关系。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月29日，北京，一个孩子触摸绵羊雕塑。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月25日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，街道上的新年装饰。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月23日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一栋大厦装饰着新年灯。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
12月23日，越南河内，人们骑着摩托车经过越南国家银行大厦。 REUTERS/Kham

2014年 12月 31日 星期三
