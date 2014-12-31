世界各地迎新年
2014年12月30日，美国纽约时代广场上迎新年的水晶球。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
纽约，一名员工在时代广场上准备供给游客的新年气球。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
纽约时代广场，一名男子扮成动漫《辛普森的一家》中的人物准备在新年前夜表演。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12月29日，纽约时代广场抛撒彩色纸屑为跨年倒数热身。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
12月29日，位于纽约的Nino's Ristorante餐厅店主Nino Selimaj准备新年前夜大餐，包括神户牛排、鲟鱼鱼子酱、科罗拉多羊排等，售价2015美元。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
12月30日，德国柏林，总理默克尔发表传统新年开篇演讲。 REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool
12月30日，菲律宾马尼拉，一名市场摊贩吹彩纸牛角。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
12月30日，菲律宾马尼拉，民众选购水果迎接新年。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
12月29日，秘鲁利马，一群萨满教武士举行迎接新年宗教仪式。REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
萨满巫师在仪式中祈福美国和古巴的关系。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
12月29日，北京，一个孩子触摸绵羊雕塑。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
12月25日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，街道上的新年装饰。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
12月23日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一栋大厦装饰着新年灯。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
12月23日，越南河内，人们骑着摩托车经过越南国家银行大厦。 REUTERS/Kham
下一个
路透年终盘点：2014年大事记
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点本年度重大新闻事件。
亚航QZ8501航班失联 机上无中国公民
印尼援救机构一名高层官员周一称，亚航载有162人的QZ8501航班据信已经坠海。该航班周日从印尼泗水飞往新加坡，在飞行员未能获准改变航线以躲避风暴后失联。尚未发现机上有中国公民。
路透12月照片精选(下)
路透社全球摄影记者12月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
好莱坞性价比最低的影星排行榜
《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞性价比最低演员排行榜，48岁的喜剧演员亚当·桑德勒连续第二年排在首位，向其每支付1美元，获得的平均回报为3.2美元。凭借影片《加勒比海盗》大获成功的影星约翰尼·德普排名第二，喜剧演员本·斯蒂勒排名第三。
