版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 16:22 BJT

纽约时尚趣味街拍 New York Fashion Week Triptych Portraits

9月9日，在纽约时装周上，意大利博主Nicoletta Reggio着蓝色外套，手拿白色包包，潮味十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

9月9日，在纽约时装周上，意大利博主Nicoletta Reggio着蓝色外套，手拿白色包包，潮味十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
9月9日，在纽约时装周上，意大利博主Nicoletta Reggio着蓝色外套，手拿白色包包，潮味十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 12
来自爱尔兰的Miriam Kelleher彰显了优雅与酷味的完美搭配。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自爱尔兰的Miriam Kelleher彰显了优雅与酷味的完美搭配。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自爱尔兰的Miriam Kelleher彰显了优雅与酷味的完美搭配。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 12
来自纽约的时装设计师Shail Upadhya。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自纽约的时装设计师Shail Upadhya。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自纽约的时装设计师Shail Upadhya。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 12
来自洛杉矶的Ashlex Garcia凸显粉红少女风。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自洛杉矶的Ashlex Garcia凸显粉红少女风。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自洛杉矶的Ashlex Garcia凸显粉红少女风。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 12
来自哈林街区的Cocoa Bella一身潮味服装，搭配鲜艳的红色包包。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自哈林街区的Cocoa Bella一身潮味服装，搭配鲜艳的红色包包。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自哈林街区的Cocoa Bella一身潮味服装，搭配鲜艳的红色包包。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 12
来自中国的Katrina Wu一身优雅淑女打扮。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自中国的Katrina Wu一身优雅淑女打扮。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自中国的Katrina Wu一身优雅淑女打扮。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 12
来自意大利的Camilla Senturi条纹外套，搭配蕾丝裙。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自意大利的Camilla Senturi条纹外套，搭配蕾丝裙。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自意大利的Camilla Senturi条纹外套，搭配蕾丝裙。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 12
来自洛杉矶的Carina Eala。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自洛杉矶的Carina Eala。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自洛杉矶的Carina Eala。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
来自喀麦隆的Ladiva Momo性感十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自喀麦隆的Ladiva Momo性感十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自喀麦隆的Ladiva Momo性感十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 12
来自俄亥俄州哥伦布的Cathi Thrush。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自俄亥俄州哥伦布的Cathi Thrush。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自俄亥俄州哥伦布的Cathi Thrush。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
来自北卡罗来纳夏洛特的Jazsalyn McNeil个性十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自北卡罗来纳夏洛特的Jazsalyn McNeil个性十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自北卡罗来纳夏洛特的Jazsalyn McNeil个性十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 12
来自加纳的Justice Kwesi Kwarteng玩转撞色风格。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

来自加纳的Justice Kwesi Kwarteng玩转撞色风格。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 9月 11日 星期二
来自加纳的Justice Kwesi Kwarteng玩转撞色风格。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(9月12日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(9月12日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(9月12日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(9月12日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 9月 11日
美国第一夫人时尚风 Michelle Obama 2012

美国第一夫人时尚风 Michelle Obama 2012

(Reuters) -米歇尔·奥巴马是美国历史上首位非裔“第一夫人”，其着装品位和穿搭技巧一直广受时尚界好评。

2012年 9月 11日
盘点“出柜”名人 Gay Celebrities

盘点“出柜”名人 Gay Celebrities

(Reuters) -历数演艺界、媒体和时尚圈“出柜”的同志名人。

2012年 9月 10日
24小时时事新闻(9月11日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(9月11日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 9月 10日

精选图集

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐