纽约时尚趣味街拍 New York Fashion Week Triptych Portraits
9月9日，在纽约时装周上，意大利博主Nicoletta Reggio着蓝色外套，手拿白色包包，潮味十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自爱尔兰的Miriam Kelleher彰显了优雅与酷味的完美搭配。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自纽约的时装设计师Shail Upadhya。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自洛杉矶的Ashlex Garcia凸显粉红少女风。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自哈林街区的Cocoa Bella一身潮味服装，搭配鲜艳的红色包包。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自中国的Katrina Wu一身优雅淑女打扮。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自意大利的Camilla Senturi条纹外套，搭配蕾丝裙。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自洛杉矶的Carina Eala。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自喀麦隆的Ladiva Momo性感十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自俄亥俄州哥伦布的Cathi Thrush。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自北卡罗来纳夏洛特的Jazsalyn McNeil个性十足。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
来自加纳的Justice Kwesi Kwarteng玩转撞色风格。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
