纽约秀场外达人 New York Street Style
2014秋冬纽约时装周正举行得如火如荼，秀场内的精彩不言而喻，场外时尚潮人也展现着精湛的搭配技巧。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Student Komugi Kasahara of Fukuoka, Japan, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelmore
Editor Joseph Gualtiere of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Student Eirini M. Pyrpyri of Athens, Greece, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kmore
Designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste of Haiti attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Newly crowned Miss New York Candace Kendall of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8,more
Designer Sasha Iastremska of Kiev, Ukraine, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kemore
Web developer Curtis Laraque of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Buyer Amy Chacksfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelmore
Designer Yuriy Zubarev of Washington D.C. attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kellmore
Model Rachel Hilbert of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kmore
Singer Chosen Wilkins attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Self-employed Arlene Speranza of New Jersey and her daughter Amanda Speranza, a counselor in Queens, attend Nemore
Ashley Garner poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Garner,more
Weiyi Guan poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Guan, frommore
Devon Nuszer poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Nuszer, more
Jazzy Schutt poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. Schutt, more
Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, fromore
Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, fromore
Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoranmore
Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, fmore
Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bmore
Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. more
A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, Femore
Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, frommore
Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, frommore
