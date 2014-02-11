版本:
纽约秀场外达人 New York Street Style

2014秋冬纽约时装周正举行得如火如荼，秀场内的精彩不言而喻，场外时尚潮人也展现着精湛的搭配技巧。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
Student Komugi Kasahara of Fukuoka, Japan, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Editor Joseph Gualtiere of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Student Eirini M. Pyrpyri of Athens, Greece, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste of Haiti attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Newly crowned Miss New York Candace Kendall of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Sasha Iastremska of Kiev, Ukraine, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Web developer Curtis Laraque of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Buyer Amy Chacksfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Yuriy Zubarev of Washington D.C. attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Rachel Hilbert of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer Chosen Wilkins attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Self-employed Arlene Speranza of New Jersey and her daughter Amanda Speranza, a counselor in Queens, attend New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ashley Garner poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Garner, from Miami, is attending her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Weiyi Guan poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Guan, from China, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Devon Nuszer poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Nuszer, from New York, has attended "many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jazzy Schutt poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. Schutt, from Colorado, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

