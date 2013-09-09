纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Nmore
Models listen during a rehearsal before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection dumore
A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Septmore
A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Septemore
Women in high heels stand on the runway before a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collemore
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the more
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Wmore
Hair brushes are seen backstage after the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in Nemore
A model presents a creation during the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, Septembermore
Models present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September more
Blogger Alina Fayer poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the A Detacher Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Sepmore
A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Smore
Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Septemmore
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Septemore
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week Septemore
Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentation ofmore
东京申奥成功 但福岛核阴霾挥之不去 Tokyo Wins 2020 Olympics
(Reuters) - 东京击败马德里和伊斯坦布尔，获得2020年夏季奥运会主办权，但各方对福岛核电站核泄漏的忧虑仍挥之不去。
智能手表大比拼 Smart Watch
(Reuters) - 三星、高通和索尼几乎同时推出智能手表，在当前智能手机市场趋于饱和的状态下，抢滩潜力巨大的智能手表市场。
