图片 | 2013年 9月 9日 星期一 15:32 BJT

纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 9月 9日 星期一
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models listen during a rehearsal before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models listen during a rehearsal before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Women in high heels stand on the runway before a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Women in high heels stand on the runway before a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Hair brushes are seen backstage after the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hair brushes are seen backstage after the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. With tailored suits, intricate knits and meticulously hand-dyed fabrics, Argentine designers displaying their Spring 2014 collections at New York Fashion Week on Friday showed the South American nation's fashion industry is flourishing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the spring collection Argentina show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. With tailored suits, intricate knits and meticulously hand-dyed fabrics, Argentine designers displaying their Spring 2014 collections at New York Fashion Week on Friday showed the South American nation's fashion industry is flourishing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Blogger Alina Fayer poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Blogger Alina Fayer poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the A Detacher Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the A Detacher Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shea, a bomb sniffing dog with its handler, stand in front of the photographers pit before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
