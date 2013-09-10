纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week
2013年9月9日，纽约时装周与巴黎、米兰、伦敦时装周并称全球四大时装周，每年举办两次。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名模特展示Donna Karan's DKNY品牌狂野气质。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Thom Browne品牌展现无限创意。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9月8日，一名模特在后台做造型，为Zac Posen品牌秀做准备。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
后台留影。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
模特们于排练厅等待开场。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
高贵典雅。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
几何元素。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
一名模特在Thakoon时装秀展示新品服装。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
模特们在维多利亚贝克汉姆T台上聚集。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
贝克汉姆怀抱爱女哈珀等待妻子维多利亚的品牌秀开场。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9月7日，Monique Lhuillier2014年春/夏系列秀场。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
后台模特们的造型必备--梳子。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9月6日，透过错综复杂的编织和精心制作的手工染色织物的呈现，阿根廷设计师表现了南美洲国家的时尚产业正在蓬勃发展。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
女模们华丽展现Rag & Bone品牌服装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
时尚魅惑。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
模特在A Detacher2014春/夏系列展上清凉走秀。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Helmut Lang2014春/夏系列展示。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
模特们呈现Kate Spade品牌的另类清新。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
最炫民族风。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
9月5日，纽约时装周，Desigual品牌秀上调皮可爱的模特。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
炸弹嗅探犬在众多摄像机前为大家带来安全保障。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
