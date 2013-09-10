版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 15:13 BJT

纽约时装周 New York Fashion Week

2013年9月9日，纽约时装周与巴黎、米兰、伦敦时装周并称全球四大时装周，每年举办两次。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名模特展示Donna Karan's DKNY品牌狂野气质。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thom Browne品牌展现无限创意。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

9月8日，一名模特在后台做造型，为Zac Posen品牌秀做准备。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

后台留影。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

模特们于排练厅等待开场。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

高贵典雅。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

几何元素。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

一名模特在Thakoon时装秀展示新品服装。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

模特们在维多利亚贝克汉姆T台上聚集。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

贝克汉姆怀抱爱女哈珀等待妻子维多利亚的品牌秀开场。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

9月7日，Monique Lhuillier2014年春/夏系列秀场。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

后台模特们的造型必备--梳子。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

9月6日，透过错综复杂的编织和精心制作的手工染色织物的呈现，阿根廷设计师表现了南美洲国家的时尚产业正在蓬勃发展。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

女模们华丽展现Rag & Bone品牌服装。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

时尚魅惑。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

模特在A Detacher2014春/夏系列展上清凉走秀。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Helmut Lang2014春/夏系列展示。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

模特们呈现Kate Spade品牌的另类清新。REUTERS/Eric Thayer

最炫民族风。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

9月5日，纽约时装周，Desigual品牌秀上调皮可爱的模特。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

炸弹嗅探犬在众多摄像机前为大家带来安全保障。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

