图片 | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 13:46 BJT

朝鲜加强游客手机管理 NK SIM

朝鲜目前仅允许外国游客使用的手机SIM卡在本国旅游期间有效，此举令朝鲜民众更难以非法使用全球互联网。(摄于2014年4月13日，朝韩边界。)REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
根据7月作出的相关调整，朝鲜在游客离开时会注销其所用SIM卡，以确保相关SIM卡不会被留给本国民众使用。当游客返回朝鲜时，相关SIM卡可被重新激活。(2014年6月1日，一名朝鲜女兵使用手机。) REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
在朝鲜旅游的外国人可以使用朝鲜本国网络Koryolink自由浏览Facebook、Twitter等社交媒体网站。(2013年6月10日，朝韩边界。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
消息人士称，如果有游客出境，将无法将其手机留给当地友人使用。(2013年6月7日，朝鲜新义州，一名男子使用手机。) REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
消息人士称，朝鲜此举或意在打压信息交流，相关举动由朝鲜政府牵头。(2013年4月13日，朝鲜新义州，一名女兵使用手机。) REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
朝鲜有逾250万人使用Koryolink网络打电话和浏览互联网，该网络在朝鲜国内受到大举监控。(2011年5月20日，朝鲜新义州，一名妇女使用手机为同伴拍照。) REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
外国人也可使用该网络，但需通过一个单独的蜂窝网络与常见的外部互联网接连。(2011年8月29日，朝鲜平壤某酒店。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
目前尚不清楚该新规是否适用长期居住该国的人士以及驻朝鲜的外国外交官。(2010年4月28日，一名朝鲜士兵在板门店朝韩非军事区内观察。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
2014年5月1日，中国游客乘快艇游览鸭绿江，与朝鲜渡轮上的乘客挥手示意。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
2013年10月16日，韩国坡州，一名游客在朝韩边界拍照留念。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
2013年6月10日，韩国坡州，小学生探访朝韩非军事区。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
2013年10月16日，韩国游客在临津阁亭附近的非军事区参观。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
2013年4月5日，韩国坡州，中国游客聚集在连接韩国汶山和朝鲜开城的铁路线示意图旁。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
2011年8月29日，朝鲜平壤，中国游客在金日成像前合影留念。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 3日 星期三
