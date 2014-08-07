探访朝鲜国际夏令营 NKorean summer camp
2014年8月6日，朝鲜中央通讯社报道有关外国青少年参加国际少年团夏令营的消息。 REUTERS/KCNA
该活动创始于1960年代，今年举办第29届。 REUTERS/KCNA
来自朝鲜、俄罗斯、爱尔兰、越南、坦桑尼亚等国的超过300名学生代表参加了此次的夏令营活动。 REUTERS/KCNA
在8天的夏令营活动中，不同国家的孩子一起住，一起玩。 REUTERS/KCNA
原来组织该夏令营的目的主要是为了加强朝鲜与共产主义国家之间的交流。 REUTERS/KCNA
鲜官方表示该欢迎世界各国儿童加入，并希望该夏令营能为各国儿童架起友谊的桥梁。 REUTERS/KCNA
7月6日，朝鲜领导人金正恩视察朝鲜元山松涛园国际儿童夏令营。 REUTERS/KCNA
5月，松涛园国际少年夏令营营地在金正恩的关怀下再次经过扩建后竣工。 REUTERS/KCNA
营地里还建有4D影院、室外运动场、室内体育馆、室内游泳馆等。 REUTERS/KCNA
员们的宿舍布置得温馨浪漫，男生宿舍以海洋的蓝色调为主，女生宿舍则是梦幻的粉色，卫浴设施齐全。 REUTERS/KCNA
本届国际少年夏令营为孩子们安排了丰富多彩的活动——孩子们将参观水族馆、飞禽馆、花草温室等，学习各种知识。 REUTERS/KCNA
此次活动包括8天的夏令营和一次平壤的短途观光。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜政府提供大部分津贴，每名前来参加夏令营的外国儿童需支付270美元(约合人民币1666元)的费用。 REUTERS/KCNA
5月3日，金正恩接受少先队员献礼。 REUTERS/KCNA
