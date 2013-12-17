朝鲜民众纪念金正日逝世两周年 NKorea Remembers Kim Jong Il
朝鲜于2013年12月17日迎来金正日逝世两周年纪念日，平壤各界群众来到市中心万寿台的金日成、金正日铜像前悼念。 REUTERS/KCNA
12月16日，大批朝鲜民众前往位于万寿台山岗上的金日成和金正日铜像献花悼念，为防止有民众因过于悲痛发生意外情况，与往年一样，现场配置医护人员和救护车待命。 REUTERS/KCNA
12月16日，朝鲜民众在万寿台金日成、金正日铜像前献花。 REUTERS/Kyodo
12月16日，朝鲜人民军官兵誓师大会在平壤锦绣山太阳宫广场举行。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜人民军总政治局长崔龙海出席大会并宣读誓师文。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正日去世后，金正恩成为朝鲜110万军队的最高统帅，军方的支持对这位年轻领导人掌控权力极其关键。 REUTERS/KCNA
平壤锦绣山太阳宫被视为朝鲜的圣地之一，这里安放着两位已故领导人金日成和金正日的遗体。 REUTERS/KCNA
韩国《中央日报》还报道称，金正恩的夫人李雪主时隔58天后亮相媒体。此前，韩媒纷传张成泽事件牵涉李雪主。 REUTERS/KCNA
12月16日，朝鲜劳动党中央机关报《劳动新闻》用两个版面报道了金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第313部队所属“8月25日”水产事业所的消息，并配发10张视察图片。 REUTERS/KCNA
韩联社称，金正恩连续4天出席各种公开活动，似乎想对外表明朝鲜的状况一切照旧，并没有任何异常。 REUTERS/KCNA
官方媒体突出金正恩对朝鲜建设者的称赞和笑容，凸显领导人的稳定形象。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社于12月15日发布的未具拍摄日期的照片显示，金正日视察即将完工的马息岭滑雪场。 REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Masik-Ryong Ski Resort, which is near completion, near Wonsan in thmore
金正日视察朝鲜人民军设计研究所。 REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
路透年度图片(时尚类) Fashion of 2013
(Reuters) -路透公布2013年度时尚类最佳图片，解读时尚界流行风潮。
日本与东盟峰会 Japan-ASEAN summit 2013
(Reuters) - 日本和东盟国家领导人在东京峰会达成共识，称需维护公海及其空域自由，并呼吁和平解决争议，但峰会声明并未批评中国划设东海防空识别区。
本周中国区精选(12月6日-12月13日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦12月6日至13日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
走近斯里兰卡 Inside SRI LANKA
(Reuters) - 热带岛国斯里兰卡，形如印度半岛的一滴眼泪，镶嵌在印度洋海面上。斯里兰卡拥有美丽的海滨，神秘的古城，丰富的自然遗产，以及独特的历史文化。
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.