朝鲜大型水上乐园竣工 NKorea Water Park
2013年10月15日，朝鲜平壤大同江畔新建的大型水上乐园——纹绣戏水场竣工落成。(朝中社10月16日公布图片) REUTERS/KCNA
竣工典礼于当日举行。 REUTERS/KCNA
纹绣戏水场占地面积为10.9万平方米，包括露天、室内戏水场以及康复运动中心和室内体育馆等多种设施。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩此前曾多次视察在建的纹绣戏水场。 REUTERS/KCNA
戏水场屋顶以球形构架形式处理并盖上玻璃，以保障采光。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩对朝鲜军人建设者为在党指定的日期内完成纹绣戏水场建设表示满意。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩表示，已故领导人金正日生前曾设想为朝鲜人民建设综合性的戏水场。 REUTERS/KCNA
