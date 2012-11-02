朝鲜工人在丹东 NKorean Soccer Boot Factory in China
世界顶级足球鞋制造商阿迪达斯现在可能无需担心，但中国丹东一家由韩国资本和朝鲜劳动力组成的企业，希望在世界足球界留下脚印。(摄于2012年12月24日，辽宁丹东) REUTERS/Aly Song
该工厂位于丹东市郊一村庄，20名朝鲜工人在手工缝制足球鞋。 REUTERS/Aly Song
自今年7月开始全面运营以来，这家工厂已售出近一万双售价为100美元的球鞋，其中半数销往韩国。 REUTERS/Aly Song
朝鲜方获得的收入是每月100双球鞋而非现金。 REUTERS/Aly Song
这些在丹东工厂工作的朝鲜员工只是在海外工作朝鲜人的冰山一角。大约有6至7万名朝鲜人在海外工作，以便为朝鲜赚取亟需的硬通货。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名朝鲜工人称，同事们都是4.25体育团的成员，该团体也是朝鲜最为成功的足球联赛球队之一，隶属于朝鲜人民军。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名工人工人表示，手工制鞋可以满足个人喜好，也更舒适。 REUTERS/Aly Song
工人称，他们穿着自己生产的球鞋踢球以检验其质量。 REUTERS/Aly Song
与朝鲜大多数人的极度贫困相比，这些在丹东工作的工人们有宿舍、餐厅及休息室。 REUTERS/Aly Song
根据在韩国的难民组织的说法，很多在俄罗斯、中国和中东工作的朝鲜人，其工资往往非直接发放现金而以代金券形式发放，因现金会直接进入朝鲜国库。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名女工在缝制球鞋。 REUTERS/Aly Song
该厂一名韩国负责人表示，朝鲜工人每月收入约200美元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名朝鲜管理人员表示，如果梅西穿上我们做的球鞋就太好了。 REUTERS/Aly Song
