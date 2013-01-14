不穿裤子乘地铁 No Pantsuits Subway
2013年1月13日，一年一度的“不穿裤子乘地铁”活动在全球各大城市举行。(摄于德国柏林) REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
虽然天气寒冷，仍有众多市民参加这项由艺术团体Improv Everywhere组织的活动。(摄于美国纽约) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
该团体成立于2001年，迄今已在全球各地完成近百个任务，用简单幽默的方式展示创意。(纽约，乘客在地铁站内候车。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
此次活动的目的是让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国纽约，一名男乘客阅读书籍。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
参与者表现自然。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
参与者前去乘坐地铁。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
参与者在联合广场的灯柱上耍酷。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
墨西哥首都墨西哥城，女生们穿着清凉参加活动。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
参与者们拍照。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
参加者等车。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
蒙面侠客。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
性感身材。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
德国柏林举行的“不穿裤子乘地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
统一着装。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
帅气十足。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
乘客阅读报纸。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
保加利亚索非亚，参与者乘车时聊天。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
