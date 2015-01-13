不穿裤子搭地铁
2015年1月11日，一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开。(美国西雅图，一名参与者展示短裤。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond
“不穿裤子搭地铁日”是由美国民间组织“处处即兴”在2002年发起的一项活动。(美国西雅图，不穿裤子的女士们在车站候车。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond
这项活动旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。(1月11日，美国西雅图，地铁安全员检查乘客车票。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond
由于这项活动带来新奇、刺激的体验，它如今已冲出美国、走向世界。(1月11日，美国纽约，一名不穿裤子的女子在地铁上看书。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子在月台候车。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一对参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的情侣在车厢内亲吻。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，人们参加首次“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，一名男子在车厢内“露腿”。REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
1月11日，德国柏林，参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的人们在月台候车。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的女子在月台候车。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名乘客注视参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
