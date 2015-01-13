版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 09:28 BJT

不穿裤子搭地铁

2015年1月11日，一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开。(美国西雅图，一名参与者展示短裤。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2015年1月11日，一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开。(美国西雅图，一名参与者展示短裤。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
2015年1月11日，一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开。(美国西雅图，一名参与者展示短裤。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
1 / 13
“不穿裤子搭地铁日”是由美国民间组织“处处即兴”在2002年发起的一项活动。(美国西雅图，不穿裤子的女士们在车站候车。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

“不穿裤子搭地铁日”是由美国民间组织“处处即兴”在2002年发起的一项活动。(美国西雅图，不穿裤子的女士们在车站候车。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
“不穿裤子搭地铁日”是由美国民间组织“处处即兴”在2002年发起的一项活动。(美国西雅图，不穿裤子的女士们在车站候车。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 13
这项活动旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。(1月11日，美国西雅图，地铁安全员检查乘客车票。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

这项活动旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。(1月11日，美国西雅图，地铁安全员检查乘客车票。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
这项活动旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。(1月11日，美国西雅图，地铁安全员检查乘客车票。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
3 / 13
由于这项活动带来新奇、刺激的体验，它如今已冲出美国、走向世界。(1月11日，美国纽约，一名不穿裤子的女子在地铁上看书。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

由于这项活动带来新奇、刺激的体验，它如今已冲出美国、走向世界。(1月11日，美国纽约，一名不穿裤子的女子在地铁上看书。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
由于这项活动带来新奇、刺激的体验，它如今已冲出美国、走向世界。(1月11日，美国纽约，一名不穿裤子的女子在地铁上看书。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 13
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子在月台候车。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子在月台候车。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子在月台候车。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 13
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一对参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的情侣在车厢内亲吻。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一对参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的情侣在车厢内亲吻。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一对参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的情侣在车厢内亲吻。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 13
1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，人们参加首次“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，人们参加首次“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，人们参加首次“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
7 / 13
1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，一名男子在车厢内“露腿”。REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，一名男子在车厢内“露腿”。REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，罗马尼亚首都布加勒斯特，一名男子在车厢内“露腿”。REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
8 / 13
1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 13
1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，德国柏林，人们参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 13
1月11日，德国柏林，参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的人们在月台候车。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

1月11日，德国柏林，参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的人们在月台候车。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，德国柏林，参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的人们在月台候车。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
11 / 13
1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的女子在月台候车。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的女子在月台候车。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的女子在月台候车。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
12 / 13
1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名乘客注视参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名乘客注视参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
1月11日，捷克布拉格，一名乘客注视参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 13

不穿裤子搭地铁

不穿裤子搭地铁 分享
重新播放

下一个

群星逐鹿金球奖

群星逐鹿金球奖

第72届金球奖颁奖礼在美国加州贝弗利山希尔顿酒店举行，电影电视明星齐聚一堂“打响”2015年红毯颁奖季第一战。

2015年 1月 12日
多国政要参加法国反恐大游行

多国政要参加法国反恐大游行

多国政要周日手臂相挽，参加巴黎逾百万民众反恐大游行，向近期恐怖袭击中的遇难者致敬。

2015年 1月 12日
智能机器人大比拼

智能机器人大比拼

智能机器人既接受人类指挥，又可运行预先编排的程序，也可根据以人工智能技术制定的原则纲领行动，或将改变人类的未来生活。

2015年 1月 9日
美国多地遭寒流袭击

美国多地遭寒流袭击

美国中西部及远至田纳西州地区遭遇寒流袭击，许多城市的学校关闭。气象部门周三发布了有关落基山脉以东大部分地区的风寒警告。

2015年 1月 9日

精选图集

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐