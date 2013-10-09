诺贝尔颁奖季 Nobel Prize winners
10月8日，瑞典皇家科学院在首都斯德哥尔摩举行新闻发布会，公布2013年度诺贝尔奖获奖者名单及获奖成就。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency
英国物理学家彼得·希格斯(Peter Higgs)(右)和比利时物理学家弗朗索瓦·恩格勒(Francois Englert)(左)因提出希格斯玻色子存在的假设理论分享诺贝尔物理学奖。 REUTERS/Denis Balimore
该理论解释了物质如何取得质量并形成星球，被誉为了解宇宙的关键理论之一。若是没有希格斯场，所有粒子将以光速穿梭，原子将不存在。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency
两位科学家早在半个世纪前即提出上述假设，去年欧洲核子研究组织(CERN)最终找到了上述新基本粒子。(欧洲核研究组织(CERN)工作人员庆祝获奖提名。) REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
希格斯和恩格勒将分享800万瑞典克朗的奖金。(弗朗索瓦·恩格勒得知获奖后站在阳台上向媒体致意。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
2013年诺贝尔生理医学奖授予美国科学家詹姆斯·罗斯曼(James Rothman)和兰迪·谢克曼(Randy Schekman)、德国科学家托马斯·苏德霍夫(Thomas Suedhof)，以表彰他们发现细胞内部囊泡运more
詹姆斯·罗斯曼阐明了囊泡是如何与目标融合并传递的蛋白质机器。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
兰迪·谢克曼发现了囊泡传输所需的一组基因。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
下一个
在世最性感女人 Sexiest woman alive
(Reuters) -
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.