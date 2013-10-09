版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 9日 星期三 13:39 BJT

诺贝尔颁奖季 Nobel Prize winners

10月8日，瑞典皇家科学院在首都斯德哥尔摩举行新闻发布会，公布2013年度诺贝尔奖获奖者名单及获奖成就。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency

10月8日，瑞典皇家科学院在首都斯德哥尔摩举行新闻发布会，公布2013年度诺贝尔奖获奖者名单及获奖成就。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
10月8日，瑞典皇家科学院在首都斯德哥尔摩举行新闻发布会，公布2013年度诺贝尔奖获奖者名单及获奖成就。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency
英国物理学家彼得·希格斯(Peter Higgs)(右)和比利时物理学家弗朗索瓦·恩格勒(Francois Englert)(左)因提出希格斯玻色子存在的假设理论分享诺贝尔物理学奖。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

英国物理学家彼得·希格斯(Peter Higgs)(右)和比利时物理学家弗朗索瓦·恩格勒(Francois Englert)(左)因提出希格斯玻色子存在的假设理论分享诺贝尔物理学奖。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
英国物理学家彼得·希格斯(Peter Higgs)(右)和比利时物理学家弗朗索瓦·恩格勒(Francois Englert)(左)因提出希格斯玻色子存在的假设理论分享诺贝尔物理学奖。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
该理论解释了物质如何取得质量并形成星球，被誉为了解宇宙的关键理论之一。若是没有希格斯场，所有粒子将以光速穿梭，原子将不存在。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency

该理论解释了物质如何取得质量并形成星球，被誉为了解宇宙的关键理论之一。若是没有希格斯场，所有粒子将以光速穿梭，原子将不存在。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
该理论解释了物质如何取得质量并形成星球，被誉为了解宇宙的关键理论之一。若是没有希格斯场，所有粒子将以光速穿梭，原子将不存在。 REUTERS/Erik Martensson/TT News Agency
两位科学家早在半个世纪前即提出上述假设，去年欧洲核子研究组织(CERN)最终找到了上述新基本粒子。(欧洲核研究组织(CERN)工作人员庆祝获奖提名。) REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

两位科学家早在半个世纪前即提出上述假设，去年欧洲核子研究组织(CERN)最终找到了上述新基本粒子。(欧洲核研究组织(CERN)工作人员庆祝获奖提名。) REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
两位科学家早在半个世纪前即提出上述假设，去年欧洲核子研究组织(CERN)最终找到了上述新基本粒子。(欧洲核研究组织(CERN)工作人员庆祝获奖提名。) REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
希格斯和恩格勒将分享800万瑞典克朗的奖金。(弗朗索瓦·恩格勒得知获奖后站在阳台上向媒体致意。) REUTERS/Yves Herman

希格斯和恩格勒将分享800万瑞典克朗的奖金。(弗朗索瓦·恩格勒得知获奖后站在阳台上向媒体致意。) REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
希格斯和恩格勒将分享800万瑞典克朗的奖金。(弗朗索瓦·恩格勒得知获奖后站在阳台上向媒体致意。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
2013年诺贝尔生理医学奖授予美国科学家詹姆斯·罗斯曼(James Rothman)和兰迪·谢克曼(Randy Schekman)、德国科学家托马斯·苏德霍夫(Thomas Suedhof)，以表彰他们发现细胞内部囊泡运输调控机制。 REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

2013年诺贝尔生理医学奖授予美国科学家詹姆斯·罗斯曼(James Rothman)和兰迪·谢克曼(Randy Schekman)、德国科学家托马斯·苏德霍夫(Thomas Suedhof)，以表彰他们发现细胞内部囊泡运输调控机制。 REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
2013年诺贝尔生理医学奖授予美国科学家詹姆斯·罗斯曼(James Rothman)和兰迪·谢克曼(Randy Schekman)、德国科学家托马斯·苏德霍夫(Thomas Suedhof)，以表彰他们发现细胞内部囊泡运输调控机制。 REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency
詹姆斯·罗斯曼阐明了囊泡是如何与目标融合并传递的蛋白质机器。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

詹姆斯·罗斯曼阐明了囊泡是如何与目标融合并传递的蛋白质机器。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
詹姆斯·罗斯曼阐明了囊泡是如何与目标融合并传递的蛋白质机器。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
兰迪·谢克曼发现了囊泡传输所需的一组基因。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

兰迪·谢克曼发现了囊泡传输所需的一组基因。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 10月 9日 星期三
兰迪·谢克曼发现了囊泡传输所需的一组基因。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
