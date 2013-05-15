诺基亚发布Lumia 925 Nokia Lumia 925
2013年5月14日，英国伦敦，诺基亚发布更轻且配金属外壳的Lumia 925智能手机，期望借此吸引消费者以缩短与竞争对手的市场差距。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lumia 925税前售价为469欧元(约3,740元)，为诺基亚搭载Windows Phone系统的最新款手机。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lumia 925重量为139克，较重量为185克的Lumia 920轻一些。(沃达丰终端设备总监帕特里克·科麦特(Patrick Chomet)在发布会上讲话。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lumia 925支持4G网络，采用4.5寸显示屏(1280X768分辨率，AMOLED)，1.5GHZ双核Snapdragon处理器，870万像素摄像头，1GB RAM。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lumia 925采用铝金属外壳，因为材料不同，比其它Lumia手机要轻、要坚固。(诺基亚智能设备执行副总裁乔哈洛(Jo Harlow)介绍Lumia 925。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
诺基亚称，Lumia 925将于6月在全球发售，在美国市场将由T-Mobile销售，中国市场将由中国移动和中国联通销售。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
诺基亚工业设计主管史蒂凡·潘尼贝克(Stefan Pannenbecker)。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
诺基亚智能设备执行副总裁乔哈洛(Jo Harlow)介绍Lumia 925。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
