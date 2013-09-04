微软“鲸吞”诺基亚手机业务 Nokia & Microsoft
2013年9月3日，微软公司宣布，将以约72亿美元的现金收购诺基亚的手机业务和大量专利组合。REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
这项交易需得到诺基亚股东和相关机构批准，预计将于2014年第一季度完成。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
这也是在2011年以85亿美元收购Skype之后，微软历史上第二大收购案。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
消息公布后，诺基亚股价大涨约46%。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
诺基亚的专利组合包括大约8500项设计专利，以及大概3万项实用专利和专利申请。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
诺基亚曾是手机行业无可争议的领军者，但后来在苹果和三星等智能手机厂商的挑战下节节败退。 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files
诺基亚主要拥有设备与服务、Here地图和网络设备三大业务部门，而设备与服务部门主要负责手机业务，占据诺基亚总营收的一半左右。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
诺基亚称交易完成后其首席执行官(CEO)艾洛普将加入微软。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
艾洛普(右)是鲍尔墨(左)离职后接掌微软的热门人选之一，他先前在2010年从微软跳槽到诺基亚。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
诺基亚在2011年与微软结成合作伙伴，开始将微软的Windows软件应用于自己的手机产品。 REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva
即使成为微软的一部分，“诺基亚”品牌仍将得以保留。REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
