版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 14:01 BJT

朝鲜庆祝金日成诞辰纪念日 North korea celebrates

4月15日是朝鲜已故领导人金日成诞辰101周年纪念日，朝鲜也把这一天定为“太阳节”，朝鲜近日举行各种活动迎接节日到来。(摄于4月15日) REUTERS/KCNA

4月15日是朝鲜已故领导人金日成诞辰101周年纪念日，朝鲜也把这一天定为“太阳节”，朝鲜近日举行各种活动迎接节日到来。(摄于4月15日) REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
4月15日是朝鲜已故领导人金日成诞辰101周年纪念日，朝鲜也把这一天定为“太阳节”，朝鲜近日举行各种活动迎接节日到来。(摄于4月15日) REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 21
4月15日，学生参加表演庆祝节日。REUTERS/KCNA

4月15日，学生参加表演庆祝节日。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
4月15日，学生参加表演庆祝节日。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 21
军队艺术团体在户外表演庆祝金日成诞辰101周年。REUTERS/KCNA

军队艺术团体在户外表演庆祝金日成诞辰101周年。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
军队艺术团体在户外表演庆祝金日成诞辰101周年。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 21
现场弹奏。 REUTERS/KCNA

现场弹奏。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
现场弹奏。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 21
激情歌唱。REUTERS/KCNA

激情歌唱。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
激情歌唱。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 21
表演家演唱歌曲。 REUTERS/KCNA

表演家演唱歌曲。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
表演家演唱歌曲。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 21
载歌载舞。 REUTERS/KCNA

载歌载舞。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
载歌载舞。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 21
表演家身穿民族服装。 REUTERS/KCNA

表演家身穿民族服装。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
表演家身穿民族服装。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 21
观众们观看表演时鼓掌。 REUTERS/KCNA

观众们观看表演时鼓掌。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
观众们观看表演时鼓掌。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 21
一个小孩身穿朝鲜民族服装。REUTERS/KCNA

一个小孩身穿朝鲜民族服装。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
一个小孩身穿朝鲜民族服装。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 21
朝鲜民众向金日成和金正日的铜像献花。 REUTERS/KCNA

朝鲜民众向金日成和金正日的铜像献花。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
朝鲜民众向金日成和金正日的铜像献花。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 21
民众敬献花篮。 REUTERS/KCNA

民众敬献花篮。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
民众敬献花篮。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 21
朝鲜人民军官兵、各阶层群众和青少年学生前往瞻仰金日成和金正日的铜像。 REUTERS/KCNA

朝鲜人民军官兵、各阶层群众和青少年学生前往瞻仰金日成和金正日的铜像。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
朝鲜人民军官兵、各阶层群众和青少年学生前往瞻仰金日成和金正日的铜像。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 21
朝鲜士兵向金日成和金正日的铜像敬礼。 REUTERS/Kyodo

朝鲜士兵向金日成和金正日的铜像敬礼。 REUTERS/Kyodo

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
朝鲜士兵向金日成和金正日的铜像敬礼。 REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
14 / 21
民众参观锦绣山太阳宫门前广场。REUTERS/KCNA

民众参观锦绣山太阳宫门前广场。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
民众参观锦绣山太阳宫门前广场。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 21
民众在锦绣山太阳宫门前广场合影。 REUTERS/KCNA

民众在锦绣山太阳宫门前广场合影。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
民众在锦绣山太阳宫门前广场合影。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 21
锦绣山太阳宫。REUTERS/KCNA

锦绣山太阳宫。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
锦绣山太阳宫。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
17 / 21
4月14日，朝鲜在文化会馆举行庆祝金日成诞辰101周年中央报告大会。 REUTERS/KCNA

4月14日，朝鲜在文化会馆举行庆祝金日成诞辰101周年中央报告大会。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
4月14日，朝鲜在文化会馆举行庆祝金日成诞辰101周年中央报告大会。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
18 / 21
平壤举行第26届万景台奖国际马拉松大赛，金日成广场为马拉松比赛的起点和终点。 REUTERS/KCNA

平壤举行第26届万景台奖国际马拉松大赛，金日成广场为马拉松比赛的起点和终点。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
平壤举行第26届万景台奖国际马拉松大赛，金日成广场为马拉松比赛的起点和终点。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 21
4月13日，万寿台艺术团在东平壤大剧院举行音乐舞蹈综合演出。 REUTERS/KCNA

4月13日，万寿台艺术团在东平壤大剧院举行音乐舞蹈综合演出。 REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
4月13日，万寿台艺术团在东平壤大剧院举行音乐舞蹈综合演出。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
20 / 21
一场庆祝艺术文化春季活动的表演。REUTERS/KCNA

一场庆祝艺术文化春季活动的表演。REUTERS/KCNA

2013年 4月 16日 星期二
一场庆祝艺术文化春季活动的表演。REUTERS/KCNA
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 16日
多国遭受爆炸袭击 Explosions in the World

多国遭受爆炸袭击 Explosions in the World

(Reuters) - 近日美国、伊拉克、索马里发生多起爆炸袭击事件。

2013年 4月 16日
路透记者华赛作品 2013 CHIPP Awards

路透记者华赛作品 2013 CHIPP Awards

(Reuters) - 2013年3月25日，第九届国际新闻摄影比赛(华赛)评选结果在浙江杭州揭晓。

2013年 4月 15日
24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 15日

精选图集

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐