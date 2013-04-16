朝鲜庆祝金日成诞辰纪念日 North korea celebrates
4月15日是朝鲜已故领导人金日成诞辰101周年纪念日，朝鲜也把这一天定为“太阳节”，朝鲜近日举行各种活动迎接节日到来。(摄于4月15日) REUTERS/KCNA
4月15日，学生参加表演庆祝节日。REUTERS/KCNA
军队艺术团体在户外表演庆祝金日成诞辰101周年。REUTERS/KCNA
现场弹奏。 REUTERS/KCNA
激情歌唱。REUTERS/KCNA
表演家演唱歌曲。 REUTERS/KCNA
载歌载舞。 REUTERS/KCNA
表演家身穿民族服装。 REUTERS/KCNA
观众们观看表演时鼓掌。 REUTERS/KCNA
一个小孩身穿朝鲜民族服装。REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜民众向金日成和金正日的铜像献花。 REUTERS/KCNA
民众敬献花篮。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜人民军官兵、各阶层群众和青少年学生前往瞻仰金日成和金正日的铜像。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜士兵向金日成和金正日的铜像敬礼。 REUTERS/Kyodo
民众参观锦绣山太阳宫门前广场。REUTERS/KCNA
民众在锦绣山太阳宫门前广场合影。 REUTERS/KCNA
锦绣山太阳宫。REUTERS/KCNA
4月14日，朝鲜在文化会馆举行庆祝金日成诞辰101周年中央报告大会。 REUTERS/KCNA
平壤举行第26届万景台奖国际马拉松大赛，金日成广场为马拉松比赛的起点和终点。 REUTERS/KCNA
4月13日，万寿台艺术团在东平壤大剧院举行音乐舞蹈综合演出。 REUTERS/KCNA
一场庆祝艺术文化春季活动的表演。REUTERS/KCNA
