朝鲜发射火箭 North Korea Launches Rocket
2012年12月12日，朝鲜利用“银河3号”运载火箭从平安北道铁山郡的西海卫星发射场，成功发射第二颗“光明星3号”卫星，卫星已经进入预定轨道。 REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜称此次火箭发射旨在将一枚气象卫星送入太空轨道，但美国、韩国和日本则表示，朝鲜此举旨在测试日后用于运载核弹头的火箭技术。 REUTERS/KCN
美国政府谴责朝鲜发射火箭为“挑衅行为”，违反联合国决议的规定。日本驻联合国特使呼吁召开安理会会议。(韩国首尔地铁站内的电视报道朝鲜发射火箭情况。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
中国对朝鲜发射火箭表示遗憾，并呼吁朝鲜遵守联合国安理会决议。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜平安北道铁山郡，火箭发射监控室。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜电视台新闻播报员宣告卫星已经进入预定轨道。该电视台随后播放了爱国主义歌曲。 REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
朝鲜军乐团进行演奏以庆祝成功发射火箭。 REUTERS/Kyodo
表演的朝鲜军乐团。 REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜民众跳舞以庆祝。 REUTERS/Kyodo
日本石垣岛上的爱国者-3型防空导弹。 REUTERS/Kyodo
韩国总统李明博召开国家安全紧急会议。 REUTERS/The Blue House
韩国民众参加集会抗议朝鲜发射火箭。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
韩国抗议者瞄准射击朝鲜领导人金正恩的模拟像。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
日本政府部署的爱国者-3型防空导弹。(摄于12月7日) REUTERS/Issei Kato
日本海上自卫队在佐世保基地海域航行。(摄于12月6日) REUTERS/Kyodo
