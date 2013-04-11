版本:
旅行社称丹东叫停赴朝游 North Korea Tourism

中国丹东的旅行社称，当地政府已通知旅行社赴朝游暂停发团。近几周朝鲜半岛紧张局势升级，朝鲜屡屡对韩国和美国发出战争威胁。(2008年11月12日，朝鲜平壤，中国游客在顺安机场留影。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
目前尚无迹象表明中国全国范围内叫停赴朝游。(2009年5月28日，中国丹东，一家朝鲜饭店的服务员为游客表演。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
中国国家旅游局官员张坚钟称，未听说暂停赴朝游。(2002年10月7日，丹东，中国游客在一座桥上观看对岸的朝鲜。) Reuters/Files

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
2011年8月29日，中国游客在中朝珲春圈河口岸留影。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
2008年11月12日，平壤顺安机场，两名朝鲜工作人员经过一名中国游客。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
2011年9月1日，朝鲜官员在金刚山度假胜地挥手送别中国游客乘坐的游轮。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
8月31日，中国游客观光朝鲜金刚山度假胜地。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
一名中国游客在岸边拍照。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
8月30日，朝鲜经济特区罗先(Rason)，中国游客乘坐游轮观光。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
中国游客观光游轮上的朝鲜服务员。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
一名中国游客在游轮上跳舞。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
一名中国游客在游轮的房间内睡觉。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 11日 星期四
