旅行社称丹东叫停赴朝游 North Korea Tourism
中国丹东的旅行社称，当地政府已通知旅行社赴朝游暂停发团。近几周朝鲜半岛紧张局势升级，朝鲜屡屡对韩国和美国发出战争威胁。(2008年11月12日，朝鲜平壤，中国游客在顺安机场留影。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
目前尚无迹象表明中国全国范围内叫停赴朝游。(2009年5月28日，中国丹东，一家朝鲜饭店的服务员为游客表演。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
中国国家旅游局官员张坚钟称，未听说暂停赴朝游。(2002年10月7日，丹东，中国游客在一座桥上观看对岸的朝鲜。) Reuters/Files
2011年8月29日，中国游客在中朝珲春圈河口岸留影。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2008年11月12日，平壤顺安机场，两名朝鲜工作人员经过一名中国游客。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
2011年9月1日，朝鲜官员在金刚山度假胜地挥手送别中国游客乘坐的游轮。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月31日，中国游客观光朝鲜金刚山度假胜地。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名中国游客在岸边拍照。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月30日，朝鲜经济特区罗先(Rason)，中国游客乘坐游轮观光。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国游客观光游轮上的朝鲜服务员。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名中国游客在游轮上跳舞。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名中国游客在游轮的房间内睡觉。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
24小时时事新闻(4月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
全球年轻人面临失业危机 Jobless Youths
(Reuters) - 经济合作暨发展组织(OECD)近期公布的报告显示，主要发达经济体的经济温和上升。但考虑到欧洲依然身陷衰退之中，而且年轻人失业和长期失业率都处在很高水平，有关经济增长正在加快的迹象或许激发不了多少兴奋之情。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（6）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
一起来德国狩猎 The hunting games
(Reuters) - 100多名猎人2012年12月14日在德国雷根斯堡附近一军事训练基地举行一个大规模的狩猎活动。路透摄影记者Michaela Rehle参观了这次狩猎活动并拍摄了精彩照片。
