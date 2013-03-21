联合国制裁不影响朝鲜有钱人的生活 North Korea
朝鲜上层人士现在仍可以不费力地从中国购买最新款相机、平板电视和其他消费品，联合国的制裁措施似乎并没有影响到他们享受生活。(摄于2012年4月11日，东平壤大剧院) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
到平壤的游客表示，有钱人在朝鲜很容易买到贵重商品。(2002年8月7日，朝鲜东部海岸的一个酒吧。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-won
澳大利亚历史学副教授Stewart Lone表示，朝鲜大街上当然有很多宝马和奔驰。Stewart Lone经常前往平壤给学生上英语课，他常见到的贵重商品是酒类，特别是芝华士12年。(摄于2012年4月12日，平壤) REmore
经常往来于北京与平壤的非政府组织Choson Exchange执行董事Andray Abrahamian称，朝鲜人坐飞机时，通常携带着很多、很多消费类商品，可以看到有很多平板电视。(摄于2012年4月11日，平壤) REmore
新的联合国制裁措施禁止向朝鲜出口奢侈品，但上层朝鲜人在北京的大肆采购活动显示，他们的生活没有受到制裁的影响。(2013年3月18日，朝鲜驻华使馆附近的一家朝鲜饭店。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
朝鲜驻北京使馆附近销售电器、香水等的商店依然生意兴隆，等待登机前往平壤的朝鲜人常常携带有冰箱、洗衣机等物品。(摄于2013年3月18日，朝鲜驻北京使馆附近) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
根据中国海关的数据，中国去年向朝鲜出口了价值7,750万美元的珍珠、宝石、贵金属和贵金属币。同时还出口了2.669亿美元的电视及音响设备，比2007年的出口额增加两倍还多。(2013年3月18日，朝鲜驻华使馆附近，一名朝more
中国海关总署对路透要求置评的传真未作回应。中国政府已经表示过希望最新的联合国制裁措施得到执行。(2012年10月23日，一艘中国贸易船只停靠在朝鲜新义州岸边。) REUTERS/Aly Song
2012年10月24日，丹东，朝鲜工人在工厂制作运动鞋。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2012年6月18日，北京，朝鲜女子行走在街道上。 REUTERS/David Gray
2011年7月1日，中国游客乘机抵达平壤一个机场。 REUTERS/KCNA
2011年8月29日，游客在中朝边境圈河口岸拍照。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2009年5月28日，丹东，一家朝鲜饭店。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2011年9月1日，朝鲜金刚山旅游胜地，游客在游轮甲板上休息。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2010年12月7日，丹东，一名工人等待装载从朝鲜进口的煤炭。 REUTERS/Stringer
