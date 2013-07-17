探秘遭扣押朝鲜军火船 North Korean weapons ship
巴拿马7月15日拦截了一艘朝鲜“清江川”号货轮。巴拿马总统马蒂内利表示，这艘来自古巴的朝鲜船只试图经由巴拿马运河非法运送导弹材料。(摄于7月16日，巴拿马科隆港) REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
马蒂内表示，巴拿马政府还发现有导弹藏在2万多吨装了糖的麻袋之下，而巴拿马有关部门目前还在卸下这些麻袋。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
另外，在临检的时候，朝鲜籍船长企图自杀，同时船上的其它35名船员也进行了强烈的抵抗。目前，巴拿马搜查当局已将相关人员进行拘留以进行详细调查。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
古巴外交部还发表声明称，在巴拿马遭扣押的朝鲜船只曾在古巴一港口装载了一万吨糖和240吨“过时的防御性武器”。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
古巴称，这些旧武器将被运送回朝鲜进行修理，当中包括两组防空导弹、九枚拆解火箭、两架米格-21飞机，这些均是上个世纪中期苏联制造的武器。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
对巴拿马扣押朝鲜“清江川”号货轮一事，美国国务院表示支持，并表示，任何国家如果向朝鲜出口武器或者与武器有关的材料，就是违反了联合国的决议。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
巴拿马公安部部长穆利诺在接受该国电台采访时表示，现在案件已经交由联合国调查，而联合国安理会也将派出专家。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
警察在朝鲜“清江川”号货轮上警戒。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
一名工作人员检查朝鲜“清江川”号货轮。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
朝鲜“清江川”号货轮上发现的武器。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
朝鲜“清江川”号货轮上运载的糖。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
工人卸载这些装着糖的麻袋。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
巴拿马总统马蒂内利检查朝鲜“清江川”号货轮。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
朝鲜“清江川”号货轮内的房间情景。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
房间内悬挂着金日成与金正日的肖像。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
房内的沙发。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
房间内的桌椅。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
船员照片。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
房间一景。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
一幅金日成及金正日的肖像画。 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
下一个
全球媒体“围堵”英王室宝贝 Royal baby watch
(Reuters) -英国凯特王妃预产期临近，全球众多媒体记者在凯特将会入住的圣玛丽医院的私人产房门外安营扎寨，日夜守候。
美多地示威抗议协警枪杀黑人少年被判无罪 Protesting the verdict
(Reuters) - 美国佛罗里达州一名协警齐默尔曼去年2月开枪打死17岁黑人少年马丁，但近日被判“二级谋杀罪不成立”，当庭释放。美国多地爆发游行示威抗议判决结果。
24小时时事新闻(7月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
纽约“赤裸牛仔” Naked Cowboy
(Reuters) - 美国纽约有一批赤裸身体在街头表演的艺人，他们被称为“赤裸牛仔”，经典装扮为头戴牛仔帽，脚蹬牛仔靴，身着紧身短裤。
精选图集
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.