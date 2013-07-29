朝鲜举行盛大阅兵式 李源潮出席观看 North Korea Parade
2013年7月27日，朝鲜在首都平壤举行盛大阅兵式，庆祝朝鲜战争停战60周年。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜领导人金正恩和中国国家副主席李源潮在金日成广场看台上观看了阅兵式，阅兵式展示了包括中程导弹在内的武器。REUTERS/Jason Lee
金正恩与李源潮通过翻译进行了交谈，金正恩在阅兵式上未作公开讲话。REUTERS/Jason Lee
金正恩与李源潮交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
金正恩向观看阅兵式的朝鲜民众挥手致意。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
金正恩观看阅兵式的组合图。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
朝鲜士兵接受检阅。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
朝鲜祖国解放战争胜利纪念塔燃放烟花。REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月28日，数以千计的民众在金日成体育场参加庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
年轻人在庆祝活动结束后欢呼。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月26日，在朝鲜战争停战协定签署60周年之际，荣获金日成奖的朝鲜10万人大型团体操和艺术表演《阿里郎》在平壤五一体育场正式开演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
演出以《我们的7·27》拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
报道称，演出突破从前的基准，完成了堪称完美无瑕的场面。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
“阿里郎”于2002年为纪念金日成诞辰90周年首次推出，由10万名学生和文艺工作者共同演出。2005年重新上演，除2006年因大规模洪涝灾害被取消外，截至目前每年都在上演。REUTERS/Jason Lee
红火的表演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
表演学生用彩色纸板组成已故领导人金日成与金正日背景图。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
彩色纸板组成的士兵背景图。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
彩色纸板组成的穿军装小孩图。REUTERS/Jason Lee
士兵在最高领导人金正恩现身观看表演时鼓掌。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
数以千计的士兵观看表演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名士兵在表演现场站岗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
表演场地--五一体育场悬挂的国旗气球。REUTERS/Jason Lee
