朝鲜疑射短程导弹 韩国高度戒备 North Korea's missiles
朝鲜2月27日向东海岸以外的海面发射了四枚短程飞弹，或为应对美韩联合军演。(2007年4月25日，朝鲜在平壤举行建国75周年阅兵式。) REUTERS/Korea News Service
韩国官员称军方高度戒备，严防朝方军事动作。(2012年12月13日，朝鲜在西海卫星发射场发射银河3号运载火箭。) REUTERS/KCNA
2012年4月8日，西海卫星发射场，银河3号运载火箭已安装在发射台上。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年4月8日，工程师检查银河3号火箭。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年4月11日，监控屏幕上显示银河3号火箭已在发射台上。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年12月12日，科学家们发射银河3号运载火箭。 REUTERS/KCNA
视频截图显示银河3号火箭搭载“光明星3号”卫星发射升空。 REUTERS/KCNA
视频截图显示银河3号火箭发射。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜领导人金正恩在卫星总指挥和控制中心观看银河3号火箭发射。 REUTERS/KCNA
2009年4月5日，Musudan Ri，大浦洞2号导弹发射现场。REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
大浦洞2号导弹开始发射。REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
2009年4月5日，大浦洞2号导弹发射升空。 REUTERS/KCNA
2012年4月15日，在纪念金日成百年诞辰的阅兵式上，一个火箭接受检阅。 REUTERS/KCNA
2010年10月10日，车辆运载着导弹在劳动党成立65周年阅兵式上接受检阅。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
阅兵式上的导弹。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2009年4月5日，Musudan-Ri，导弹发射设施的卫星图。REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
本周中国区精选(2月20日-27日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦2月20日至27日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
揭秘俄罗斯军力 Inside the Russian military
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京下令军队在与乌克兰边境举行军演，这是继乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇被罢免后，俄罗斯作出的最强硬姿态。
