萌猫咖啡馆 NY cat cafe
2014年4月23日，美国第一家“猫咪咖啡馆”在纽约亮相，仅开放3天，有兴趣者切莫错过与猫咪共饮咖啡的良机。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
该咖啡馆是由普瑞纳宠物食品公司和长岛北岸动物联盟赞助的。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
咖啡馆为猫咪及其主人提供温馨的环境，顾客不仅可以喝咖啡，还可以享受小猫陪伴在身旁的乐趣。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
同时顾客还可以学到许多有关猫咪健康和普瑞纳宠物食品的相关知识。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
此外，光顾咖啡馆的人们还有机会领养猫咪，作为自己心爱的宠物。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
“猫咪咖啡馆”是在10年前从日本兴起的喝咖啡的场所，由于日本的许多人独自生活在拥挤的高层建筑楼中，而且还不允许饲养宠物，他们非常孤独。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
猫咪图案咖啡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
咖啡馆内的沙发靠垫。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名男子拍摄猫咪。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
猫咪闻一个汉堡。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
体型优美。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
酣然入睡。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
向外张望。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
伸展身体。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
犹如白雪公主。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
