中国
2014年 7月 9日

现实版“行尸走肉”NY Zombies

2014年7月2日，纽约民众自毁形象，扮成僵尸参加“僵尸占领康尼岛”活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年7月2日，纽约民众自毁形象，扮成僵尸参加"僵尸占领康尼岛"活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
2014年7月2日，纽约民众自毁形象，扮成僵尸参加“僵尸占领康尼岛”活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
众多“僵尸”聚集街头，上演现实版《行尸走肉》。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

众多"僵尸"聚集街头，上演现实版《行尸走肉》。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
众多“僵尸”聚集街头，上演现实版《行尸走肉》。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
僵尸娃娃。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

僵尸娃娃。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
僵尸娃娃。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
文艺范儿僵尸。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

文艺范儿僵尸。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
文艺范儿僵尸。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
血肉模糊。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

血肉模糊。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
血肉模糊。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
蛆虫丧尸。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

蛆虫丧尸。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
蛆虫丧尸。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
主办方举办“僵尸吃大脑”比赛。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

主办方举办"僵尸吃大脑"比赛。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
主办方举办“僵尸吃大脑”比赛。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
大脑实为油炸猪脑。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

大脑实为油炸猪脑。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
大脑实为油炸猪脑。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler以吃掉2.5公斤猪脑的成绩打破纪录。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Molly Schuyler以吃掉2.5公斤猪脑的成绩打破纪录。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
Molly Schuyler以吃掉2.5公斤猪脑的成绩打破纪录。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
恶灵吞噬。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

恶灵吞噬。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
恶灵吞噬。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
丧尸美女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

丧尸美女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
丧尸美女。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
张牙舞爪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

张牙舞爪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
张牙舞爪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
猛男丧尸。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

猛男丧尸。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
猛男丧尸。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
绿脸人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

绿脸人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
绿脸人。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
丧尸大集合。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

丧尸大集合。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 7月 9日 星期三
丧尸大集合。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
