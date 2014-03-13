纽约曼哈顿发生爆炸 两栋大楼坍塌 NYC building collapse
2014年3月12日，美国纽约曼哈顿两栋建筑物发生爆炸并倒塌，目前事件已经造成3人死亡，63人受伤。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
两栋大楼位于大部分是曼哈顿上城居住区的东116街和派克大道近，爆炸发生在当地时间上午9:30(1330GMT)左右，并造成附近一座五层高、共有15间公寓的楼房屋顶掉下碎块。 REUTERS/Mike Isler/NYonmore
公寓大楼废墟升起浓烟，附近主要是拉美劳工阶层居住区。 REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office
官员拒绝透露仍然失踪的人数。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
救援艰难展开，大批救援人员在瓦砾堆中寻找幸存者。 REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office
纽约市长比尔·白思豪(Bill de Blasio)称，初步信息显示，爆炸是煤气泄漏所致。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
当地煤气公司Con Edison发言人表示，附近建筑内一名居民打电话投诉闻到煤气味，15分钟后就发生了爆炸。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
美国国家运输安全委员会称，正就“煤气爆炸和随后起火”进行调查。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
数百名消防员正在废墟中搜寻生还者和尸体。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
救援人员在浓烟中搜寻幸存者。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
消防员全力灭火。 REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office
医护人员从爆炸现场救出伤员。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
市民在爆炸现场的封锁线外围观。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
一名伤者被送往医院救治。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
爆炸地点附近的地铁和公共交通已暂停运营。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
一名男子通过遥控搭载着摄像机的无人机拍摄爆炸现场画面。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
救援人员转移伤者。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
