奥巴马钟爱黑莓手机 Obama and Blackberry
2014年11月21日，美国总统奥巴马登上“空军一号”前往拉斯维加斯，但不久后步下飞机折返白宫取出忘带的黑莓手机。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
在2008年第一次参加总统大选时，奥巴马就称自己是史上第一个“黑莓总统”。(2014年5月15日，奥巴马在白宫查看黑莓手机。) REUTERS/Jim Bourg
美国国家安全局(NSA)在2008年开始为奥巴马检测智能手机，确保总统使用的黑莓设备足够安全，并且有能力阻挡任何可能威胁通讯安全的漏洞。(2011年11月26日，奥巴马夫妇在陶森大学观看篮球比赛，并在观赛期间查看黑莓手机more
2010年2月18日，美国马里兰州安德鲁斯空军基地，奥巴马在登上空军一号时将不慎掉落的黑莓手机捡起来。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2010年5月4日，奥巴马与高级顾问瓦莱丽·贾勒特在白宫中前行。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2009年5月16日，奥巴马在华盛顿观看小女儿萨沙踢足球。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
2009年1月29日，奥巴马在白宫内将黑莓手机放入腰间的手机套中。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2009年1月6日，华盛顿，一名安保人员俯身捡起奥巴马掉落的黑莓手机。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2008年12月29日，奥巴马在夏威夷凯卢阿度假，打高尔夫球时奥巴马将手机重新系到腰带上。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
2008年12月2日，宾夕法尼亚州费城机场，奥巴马手持两个黑莓手机等待登上飞机。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
下一个
大学生就业季大幕开启 Job Fair in Shanghai
2015年大学生就业季大幕正式开启，大学毕业生总数将超过2014年，就业压力不减。
路透11月照片精选（上） Pictures of Nov 2014
路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选（11月14日-21日） China Weekly
聚焦11月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
中国水污染 China Water Pollution
中国水利部最新调查评价结果显示，全国水源地水质逾一成未达标，水污染问题严峻。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.