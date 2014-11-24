版本:
奥巴马钟爱黑莓手机 Obama and Blackberry

2014年11月21日，美国总统奥巴马登上“空军一号”前往拉斯维加斯，但不久后步下飞机折返白宫取出忘带的黑莓手机。 REUTERS/Larry Downing

在2008年第一次参加总统大选时，奥巴马就称自己是史上第一个“黑莓总统”。(2014年5月15日，奥巴马在白宫查看黑莓手机。) REUTERS/Jim Bourg

美国国家安全局(NSA)在2008年开始为奥巴马检测智能手机，确保总统使用的黑莓设备足够安全，并且有能力阻挡任何可能威胁通讯安全的漏洞。(2011年11月26日，奥巴马夫妇在陶森大学观看篮球比赛，并在观赛期间查看黑莓手机。) REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2010年2月18日，美国马里兰州安德鲁斯空军基地，奥巴马在登上空军一号时将不慎掉落的黑莓手机捡起来。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

2010年5月4日，奥巴马与高级顾问瓦莱丽·贾勒特在白宫中前行。 REUTERS/Larry Downing

2009年5月16日，奥巴马在华盛顿观看小女儿萨沙踢足球。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2009年1月29日，奥巴马在白宫内将黑莓手机放入腰间的手机套中。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

2009年1月6日，华盛顿，一名安保人员俯身捡起奥巴马掉落的黑莓手机。 REUTERS/Jim Young

2008年12月29日，奥巴马在夏威夷凯卢阿度假，打高尔夫球时奥巴马将手机重新系到腰带上。 REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2008年12月2日，宾夕法尼亚州费城机场，奥巴马手持两个黑莓手机等待登上飞机。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

