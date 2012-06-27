奥巴马与克林顿 Obama & Clinton
2012年6月4日，美国民主党籍前总统比尔·克林顿在纽约与“后辈”贝拉克·奥巴马首次同台，竞选造势，为后者筹集竞选资金。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
比尔·克林顿于1992年大选中获胜，成为第42任总统并成功连任。奥巴马则赢得2008年大选，当选为第44任总统，成为美国第一位黑人总统。(摄于2011年9月21日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
目前，比尔·克林顿的夫人希拉里担任总统奥巴马内阁的国务卿。(摄于2011年1月14日，华盛顿) REUTERS/Jim Young
2011年12月2日，白宫附近，奥巴马与克林顿参观在翻修的节能办公大楼。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2011年9月24日，马里兰州安德鲁斯空军基地，奥巴马与克林顿一起打高尔夫。 REUTERS/Mike Theiler
2011年3月29日，纽约，奥巴马与克林顿参加美国驻联合国大厦Ronald H. Brown揭幕仪式。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2011年1月14日，华盛顿，奥巴马与克林顿参加资深外交官理查德·霍尔布鲁克(Richard Holbrooke)的葬礼。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2010年9月23日，纽约，克林顿与奥巴马在非政府组织“克林顿全球倡议”上向观众致意。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2010年9月23日，纽约，奥巴马与夫人米歇尔出席“克林顿全球倡议”活动。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2010年9月23日，纽约，奥巴马在非政府组织“克林顿全球倡议”上发表演讲，克林顿在一旁倾听。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2009年8月29日，波士顿，奥巴马与克林顿参加资深联邦参议员爱德华·肯尼迪葬礼期间交谈。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
2008年8月26日，蒙大拿州林兹，时任总统候选人奥巴马观看克林顿在民主党全国大会上发表演讲。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2008年10月29日，佛罗里达州基西米，克林顿与时任候选人奥巴马在竞选集会上向支持者挥手。 REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
2008年9月11日，克林顿与时任候选人奥巴马在自己的办公室内交谈。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
2008年10月29日，佛罗里达州基西米，克林顿在奥巴马的竞选集会上发表讲话。 REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
2005年9月5日，休斯敦，克林顿与时任伊利诺伊州州参议员奥巴马慰问飓风卡特里娜中的疏散居民。 REUTERS/Richard Carson
