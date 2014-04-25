奥巴马日本之行 obama in japan 2014
2014年4月23日晚，美国总统奥巴马抵达东京，开始对日本进行国事访问。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本首相安倍晋三23日晚在位于东京银座的高级寿司店“数寄屋桥次郎”举行非正式晚宴，宴请刚刚抵达日本的奥巴马。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
安倍给奥巴马斟酒。该寿司店由著名米其林三星主厨、88岁的小野二郎经营，在这里吃20个寿司最少要300美元。REUTERS/Cabinet Public Relations Office/Pool
安倍晋三饮酒。 REUTERS/Cabinet Public Relations Office/Pool
4月24日，在日本访问的美国总统奥巴马与日本首相安倍晋三在东京举行首脑会谈。REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
奥巴马与安倍晋三握手。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马出席在日本皇宫举行的欢迎仪式，并会见天皇夫妇。 REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
日本天皇夫妇在皇宫主办宫中晚宴，欢迎美国总统奥巴马。 REUTERS/Larry Downing (JAPAN -
侍者为奥巴马及天皇添加香槟。REUTERS/Larry Downing
24日，奥巴马到访东京新兴科技和创新国家博物馆(Mirikan)参观。REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马与机器人“阿西莫”(Asimo)来了一场“足球友谊赛”。REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马踢球。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马观看一段从国际空间站发来的预录视频。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马乘车离开新兴科技和创新国家博物馆。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
奥巴马参观访问位于东京涩谷区的明治神宫。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马悬挂许愿木。REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马观看“流镝马”表演。所谓流镝马，指的是骑在奔驰的骏马上朝准目标射出箭去的运动。REUTERS/Larry Downing
