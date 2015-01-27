奥巴马访印 宾主尽欢
2015年1月26日，印度在新德里举行国庆阅兵式，在印度进行访问的美国总统奥巴马是主要的客人，但天公不作美，降雨可能冲淡欢庆氛围。REUTERS/Stephen Crowley/Pool
奥巴马将是首位参加印度年度阅兵式的美国总统。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
奥巴马接受莫迪的个人邀请出席阅兵式，这标志着过山车式的美印双边关系出现好转。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
奥巴马挥手。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
奥巴马在雨中掀起衣领。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
阅兵式上的Pinaka多管火箭系统。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
印度士兵接受检阅。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
奥巴马乘坐车辆前来参加阅兵式。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
1月25日，美国总统奥巴马抵达新德里，开始对印度展开为期三天的访问。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
印度总理莫迪打破外交惯例，亲自到机场迎接，并与奥巴马亲热拥抱。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
奥巴马与夫人米歇尔乘坐专机抵达新德里机场。奥巴马此行是他作为总统第二次访问印度。也是有史以来首次有美国在任总统两度到访印度。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
奥巴马在印度总统府，出席印度总统普拉纳布•慕克吉举行的正式欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
奥巴马在欢迎仪式上做出印度传统问候手势。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
奥巴马在欢迎仪式上检阅仪仗队。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
奥巴马乘车抵达印度总统府出席官方欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
在欢迎仪式结束后，奥巴马准备乘车离开。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
奥巴马拜谒圣雄甘地陵寝。 REUTERS/Stringer
奥巴马拜谒圣雄甘地陵寝时抛撒玫瑰花。 REUTERS/Stringer
奥巴马与印度总理莫迪举行会谈前握手。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
奥巴马与印度总理莫迪一起畅游海得拉巴宫花园。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
奥巴马与印度总理莫迪边喝咖啡边进行友好会晤。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
