奥巴马白宫宣誓就职 Obama 2013
2013年1月20日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马在白宫举行宣誓仪式，履行法定连任就职程序，开始第二任期。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
当日，奥巴马携夫人米歇尔、女儿萨莎和玛利亚(左三)来到白宫蓝厅，在最高法院首席大法官约翰·罗伯茨的主持下宣誓就职。 REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
在罗伯茨的领诵下，奥巴马手抚一本米歇尔父母的《圣经》，诵读了美国《宪法》规定的总统就职誓词。REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
奥巴马在宣誓后亲吻妻子米歇尔。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
奥巴马与米歇尔拥抱。 REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
奥巴马宣誓后挥手。REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
此次连任总统，奥巴马选定20日在白宫宣誓就职，21日在国会宣誓就职。(民众聚集在国会大厦外面。) REUTERS/Eric Thayer
白宫附近的旗杆上悬挂着美国国旗。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
奥巴马夫妇与已宣誓就职的副总统拜登在国立建筑博物馆出席就职晚宴。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
奥巴马在就职晚宴上注视着发表演讲的妻子米歇尔。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
